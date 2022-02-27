Serious injuries after car rolls down bank in Pukerua Bay, Porirua

Motorists are being asked to avoid State Highway 59, near Onepu Rd following a serious crash. (File photo).

One person is seriously injured after a car rolled down a bank on State Highway 59 this afternoon.

The crash occurred near Onepu Rd, in Pukerua Bay, Porirua, around 1:45pm.

Police said initial indications suggested there were serious injuries.

Supplied A single vehicle rolled down a bank on SH59.

The road is closed, and diversions are being put in place via Paekakariki Hill Rd. Motorists are advised to avoid the area or take alternative routes.

The Serious Crash Unit will be in attendance, police said.