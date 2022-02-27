Covid-19: West Auckland buses cut as Covid worsens driver shortage

Auckland Transport and NZ Police have joined forces to create the Be Kind to Bus Drivers - Kia Atawhai i ngā Kai Taraiwa Pahi campaign.

Bus services in West Auckland have been cut as bus companies grapple with driver shortages made worse by the Omicron outbreak.

About 40 trips a day are affected by temporary suspensions which start on Monday, February 28.

Auckland Transport (AT) said the changes were designed to disadvantage the fewest people.

Ten routes are affected: 132X and 133X services and some trips on routes 66, 112, 114, 133, 134, 138, 152, 154.

The timetable changes will “reduce the need for our bus operator to make unplanned cancellations,” AT said.

AT said the driver shortage in Auckland was affecting one bus operator severely, and it had been made worse by Covid.

“Sufficient buses have been planned for bus services popular with school students, in some cases putting on an additional trip to accommodate students.

“We have not removed the first or last trips in the day or trips that connect with ferries to ensure people can continue to get to where they need to go when they need to get there.”

AT said it did not know when the services would be reinstated.