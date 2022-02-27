Human bones found at Christchurch house more than a hundred years old

Police responded to a report on Thursday of human bones found at a Christchurch property (file photo).

Human bones discovered in Christchurch could be more than a hundred years old, police say.

Police responded to a report on Thursday that remains had been found at a residential Christchurch address.

Initial enquiries into the discovery identified human bones alongside animal bones.

A police spokeswoman said the investigation had been taken over by Heritage New Zealand.

“The investigation into the remains revealed that the bones were likely dated back pre-1900s,” she said.

“Given their age, even if it were a case of homicide, it would be difficult for police to prosecute [or] investigate a person who is likely deceased.”

Police determined Heritage New Zealand were the agency best placed to examine the remains.

Heritage New Zealand has been approached for comment.