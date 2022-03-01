Tenant returns from work to find himself homeless after house declared unfit to live in

Aaron Bullock arrived home from work to find his house had been "re-stickered", deeming it unsafe to live in.

Aaron Bullock arrived home from work last Tuesday to an unpleasant surprise.

His home of three years, one of four units at a residential property in the Christchurch suburb of Woolston, had a red notice slapped on its door.

Christchurch City Council had declared it a fire hazard. An attached letter said: “In the event of a fire, injury or death to any persons in the building is likely”.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Bullock says he was given no warning about the change, leaving him in a difficult position.

The notice barred access to the property’s units for accommodation purposes – effectively making Bullock homeless.

“We didn’t get any warning this might happen,” he said.

While council staff had recently looked through his unit, his landlord had given him no warning drastic action was on the cards, he said, leaving him and other low-income tenants in a desperate situation.

Bullock is now urgently searching for another place to live.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Bullock arrived home from work last week to find his house had been red-stickered by the council.

“I’d like to be able to move out today. I just feel [like I’m] in limbo, I’m just doing my best to keep my head above ground.”

The council notice referred him back to his landlord for more information, but Bullock said it had been tough to get answers from him.

Bullock has since applied for other properties, but doesn’t have a huge budget.

He said he did not meet the threshold for help from the Ministry of Social Development because he works, but child support, taxes, and student loan repayments leave him with little at the end of the week.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Bullock’s sleeping quarters are in a cramped, tiny annexe above a living room, which he has to reach via a ladder.

“This is the only affordable accommodation I could have gotten ... I took a risk taking accommodation which wasn’t adequate.”

Before this he had been living at a backpacker’s, which was “rowdy, a lot of partying tourists just coming through”.

“For someone who's working, it’s not much fun.”

Bullock said he paid his landlord $120 a week for his unit.

“I’ve sort of got no rights, I feel.”

It is not the first time the council has had issues with the property.

Tracey Weston, the council’s head of regulatory compliance, said they were first made aware of it in 2013, when staff issued dangerous building and abatement notices.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Bullock now faces having to find a new home – with almost no notice.

“The property owner ceased the activity and the tenants moved out of the buildings, resulting in compliance with the notice requirements.”

The council has since received four complaints about the property.

Weston said converting a single dwelling into multiple residential units needed both resource and building consents to ensure safety, but this building had neither.

Residential units have separate cooking and bathroom facilities, as opposed to boarding house or flatmate set-ups where there are communal spaces.

“There is inadequate fire separation between the interconnecting units, insufficient means of escape, and they fail to meet the building code requirements,” Weston said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The property’s fire exit path, which is cluttered and unsafe.

The council had been working with the property owner since March 2021, she said, repeatedly attempting to contact the owner and tenants by email, visit and call the owner and tenants, she said, as well as including contact details of council staff on the notices attached to their doors.

But Weston said they received no reply.

As long as the owner complied with the notices, the council would not consider escalated enforcement at this stage, she said.

Landlord Peter Dooley, who also lives at the property, said he considered his tenants to be flatmates, rather than the rooms being individual units.

He said he was only alerted to the fact the property would be red-stickered the night before it happened.

Dooley had tried to rectify the issues council staff had raised, he said.

Verandahs had been taken down, and rice-cookers and microwaves removed from tenants’ rooms, he said.

They were also “very aware” of fire safety, he said. All units, which are on the ground floor, have their own door.

There was little cheap accommodation in Christchurch, he said, so he kept prices down – only renting out rooms to cover costs.

“We don’t make anything out of it.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Council staff have had concerns about units at the property before.

Dooley said he felt he had been unfairly targeted, and many properties on the street had similar verandah set-ups or un-consented garages but did not seem to be getting in trouble.

He said he was struggling with health issues, which had added unnecessary stress.

“We don’t really need all this drama ... I don’t know what to do.

“I don’t say it’s perfect – it isn’t. But we’re consistently working on it and trying to improve.”