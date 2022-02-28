Coldest morning of summer ends Christchurch's wettest February on record

The past month was the wettest February in Christchurch since records began in 1944. (File photo).

Brollies, raincoats and gumboots have been in use more than ever this month as Christchurch produced its wettest February since records began in 1944.

The city’s total rain this month (148mm) puts it ahead of the second-wettest February (144.3mm) on record which occurred in 1945 – over seven decades ago.

Adding to the weather gloom, Monday was also the coldest morning of this summer at 2.6 degrees, nearly five times lower the monthly minimum average of 11.4 degrees.

It was Christchurch’s fifth-coldest February morning since records for that began in 1953, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

“It’s definitely cold,” Ferris said.

“Over the weekend we’ve seen cooler air travel up the east coast of the South Island to the North.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Monday morning’s fresh start was the coldest morning of the summer in Christchurch at 2.6 degrees. (File photo).

No wind, no cloud and cold air on Monday morning had made a perfect recipe for low temperatures, Ferris said.

Clouds usually acted as blankets, insulating warm air near the surface, but there were few clouds on Monday to do so, he said.

January’s temperature low was 5.3 degrees and December’s was 7.1, making Monday’s February low of 2.6 the coldest morning of the summer by quite a distance.

Another influx of cool air was expected later this week, bringing with it slightly cloudy and cooler temperatures, but nothing likely to be as cold as Monday morning’s brisk start.

Isolated showers were pencilled for Tuesday and Wednesday, and sun would be in the mix for much of the week, peaking its way through clouds over the next few days.

Martin van Beynen/Stuff Cleaning storm water drains has been more common a job than expected this February due to unprecedented rain.

More than three times the average rainfall fell in first half of this month in Christchurch.

While the average amount of rain for a February ranged between 40 and 45 millimetres, Christchurch Airport recorded 26.8mm on one Saturday alone and another 41.2mm on the following Sunday, as the remnants of ex-cyclone Dovi were felt over much of the month.

The ex-cyclone caused considerable damage across the North Island, with homes evacuated, others left without power, and state highways closed by slips or flooding.

The south did not escape unscathed as more rain battered the already hard-hit West Coast, and surface flooding was seen across Ōtautahi.