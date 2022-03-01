Equestrians ride to demand courses for horses

Arthur Yeo riding Gunsmoke, Sam McIver riding Minka, and Carlene Starck riding Brodie demonstrate the challenges when the needs of horse riders are not considered in roading and pathway projects. (File Photo)

Horse riders are taking to the streets of

Feilding in a bid to get transport authorities and planners to stop ignoring them.

The New Zealand Equestrian Advocacy Network had wanted to take its campaign to Parliament, but co-chairman Arthur Yeo said that was no longer practical given the recent Covid surge, red light restrictions and protests in Wellington.

“We decided it was not safe.”

Yeo said more than 80,000 New Zealanders who rode horses for sport or recreation were dismayed by the way they were being squeezed off roads, pathways, beaches and other trails.

They were legal road users, but the design of most highways meant for vehicle use made no provision for them.

Riders had traditionally used a network of off-road tracks and pathways, but access to those was also being eroded.

The problem was that the definition of a “shared pathway” meant it was for cyclists and pedestrians, and horse riders were specifically excluded.

Yeo said the group was still working with Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency about the Te Ahu a Turanga Ashhurst to Woodville highway currently under construction as its associated pathway did not make provision for riders.

“It’s incredibly frustrating.

“We are offended by everyone’s lack of understanding of our needs.”

Yeo said they could find no requirement for transport planners to even consult horse riders.

Waka Kotahi’s Road to Zero plan to eliminate deaths on the road did not once mention horse riders, he said, despite their right to ride on the roads.

He said horses were an important part of New Zealand’s culture and history. Even though they were no longer used to deliver mail and milk, they contributed to society through projects such as Riding for the Disabled.

They were no less valid as a form of recreation than walking or cycling.

The equestrians are looking for law changes to oblige local and central government to consult them about road and pathway plans.

They wanted to see a road safety education campaign to remind other road users how to share safely with equestrians.

And they wanted ongoing support for the development of multi-use recreational pathways where equestrians could ride on an equal footing with other users.

Ideally, they would like to see a continuous bridle path running the full length of New Zealand.

The Feilding riders will assemble at Manfeild Park at 12.30pm on Friday, March 11, and ride through the town to Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie’s office in Manchester St to deliver their petition signed by about 6000 people around 1.20pm.

Other regional rides are being organised in Taranaki and Timaru, and possibly in other towns.