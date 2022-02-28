Ukrainian grandmother pleads with the Government to let her stay with her family in New Zealand

Ukrainian woman Olena Dragomyretska's visa expires in March and she does not want to return to war-torn Ukraine.

Ukrainian Olena Dragomyretska​ is pleading with the New Zealand Government to let her stay in New Zealand permanently.

For the 69-year-old grandmother, returning to her homeland is unthinkable at the moment, but her visa expires at the end of March, and she is worried she will be forced to leave.

Ukraine is being invaded by Russia and Dragomyretska’s hometown Odessa has been hit by missiles.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled the country and many of those left behind are filling up bomb shelters. Some have been making Molotov cocktails to help defend their towns and cities.

The scenes are heartbreaking for Dragomyretska and her family in New Zealand and the uncertainty around her visa status is making matters worse.

Dragomyretska has been with her family in Lyttelton, a port town near Christchurch, since November 2019 on a three-year parent visitor visa, which allowed her to spend six months in New Zealand and six months abroad.

She was in New Zealand when Covid-19 hit and while her visa expired in 2020, it was automatically extended three times because of Covid. She has since successfully applied twice for a visitor visa, but that expires soon.

Her time in New Zealand has meant she was able to help out her son and daughter-in-law following the birth of their second child.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Olena Dragomyretska loves spending time with her two grandchildren, Arthur, 5, and Eunice, 10 months old.

Dragomyretska’s face lights up when she talks about her grandchildren.

Her five-year-old grandson, Arthur, has just started school and is teaching her English while she teaches him Russian. Her 10-month-old granddaughter, Eunice, wears clothes lovingly knitted by her grandmother.

“This is the most beautiful place in the world,” Dragomyretska said while pointing across Lyttelton valley and out to the harbour.

She applied for permanent residency under the parent category in 2017. She fit all the criteria, but the Government shut down the category shortly after she applied.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Olena Dragomyretska desperately wants to stay in New Zealand with her family.

If Dragomyretska was not allowed to stay in New Zealand, she would have to apply for refugee status from another country. Staying in New Zealand illegally was not an option for her.

“My life is here now. I have friends here,” she said.

She has no close family in Ukraine.

Daughter-in-law Margo Migirdichyan​said extending visas or providing permanent residency to Ukrainians already in New Zealand was the most simple and obvious thing the Government could do.

The family needed certainty that Dragomyretska was not going to get kicked out.

Immigration NZ (INZ) border and visa operations general manager Nicola Hogg​ said in light of the current situation in the Ukraine, INZ understood that people from Ukraine in New Zealand on temporary visas may be unable to return immediately to their home country due to circumstances beyond their control.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Olena Dragomyretska, centre, does not want to return to Ukraine. She wants to stay in New Zealand with her family, daughter-in-law Margo Migirdichyan, left, son Viktor Dragomyretska and grandchildren Arthur Migirdichyan, 5, and Eunice Dragomyretska, 10 months old.

She encouraged anyone from Ukraine in New Zealand, whose visa was due to expire soon, to contact INZ to discuss options.

They might be able to apply for a further visa to enable them to stay, she said.

Each application would be considered on a case by case basis, taking into account all relevant and available information, Hogg said.

“INZ will be taking a pragmatic approach in these circumstances,” she said.

“Getting home would be difficult anyway, with the airspace over the country closed off and hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine here and overseas.”