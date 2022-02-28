Three people burned during camping trip

Three people have suffered burns during a camping trip in the Lewis Pass. (File photo)

Three people have suffered burns, some serious, during an incident while camping in the Lewis Pass in Canterbury.

Two ambulances and a helicopter were responding to the incident near Boyle River village, a St John spokesperson said.

Injuries included burns to arms and legs, some serious.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said a crew was called to Burbury Crescent at around 8.40pm after receiving reports of people being burnt.

He said it was unclear how the fire started.