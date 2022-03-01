Law changes needed to sanction Russia, says international law expert

Ukrainian soldiers patrol a street in Lviv, Ukraine, on Feb. 28, 2022. University of Waikato international law expert Professor Alexander Gillespie said the ongoing conflict has created a number of issues for New Zealand to consider.

New Zealand should consider an urgent legal amendment to allow sanctions to be placed on Russia, according to an international law expert.

University of Waikato Professor Alexander Gillespie – also a laws of war expert - said that was one option that should be considered “with urgency” as the United Nations, with Russia’s veto on the Security Council, will not allow sanctions.

“If we need to amend our law, so we can have sanctions beyond the UN, this should be done with urgency,” he said.

Gillespie said that the war in Ukraine has created three other specific issues for New Zealand to consider, including whether to go beyond sanctions and provide military assistance – though he did not advocate “boots on the ground”.

STACY SQUIRES More than 100 protesters marched through central Christchurch on Saturday in support of Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of the eastern European nation.

He also said New Zealand needs to consider whether to “deepen our relationship with NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Alliance], and whether our military spending, currently at 1.5 per cent of GDP, needed a boost.

“The question is if this is sufficient on these challenging times,” he said.

Gillespie also said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move to put his nuclear forces in high alert was “posturing, but scary”.

“He is breaching one of the unwritten rules that only a minimal number of nuclear weapons be ready for use at any one moment. There was a considerable effort in recent decades to get the nuclear powers to deescalate, away from the ability of immediate strike ability.

“What Putin in doing is getting all of his nuclear reserves lined up, and ready. By Treaty, the Russians have about 1500 nukes available, with another 4500 in various states of commission,” he said.

“If the Russians put their forces on high alert, opposing countries will probably follow suit. The reason Putin is doing this is because a number of countries are starting to really back (military aid) the Ukraine; while other non-NATO members (Sweden and Finland) are likely to accelerate their membership applications.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff International law expert Alexander Gillespie said New Zealand should consider whether to move beyond the United Nations to sanction Russia.

Gillespie also said that, as the conflict progresses, issues such as the obligations of international humanitarian law would come into sharper focus, especially around “what the belligerents can, and cannot, do to each other”.

“This area is complicated by the fact that Putin quit the International Criminal Court in 2016, and then withdrew from many of the rules that updated humanitarian law in 2019,” he said.

“The end result is that this conflict could become quite indiscriminate and inhumane. I doubt it will become as lawless as what happened in Syria, but it could do.

“There are basic rules, distinction between civilians and combatants; and proportionality – when attacks against military objectives overlap with civilians, that will become increasingly difficult if the urban areas become battlegrounds; and/or cities come under siege; and civilians get caught up in the fight.

“It will be very important to watch what happens when areas fall, and prisoners of war are taken, and populations placed under occupation. The risk will be Putin’s desire for vengeance.

“So far, the conflict seems to be relatively in accordance with the existing rules, but it is starting to get close to the edges (bombing oil facilities) with their creation of incidental damage.

“Capturing Chernobyl was acceptable, targeting it would not have been. However, even where there is clear responsibility for crimes (such as MH17 in the first 2014 incursion) no acceptance of responsibility ever came from Russia.”