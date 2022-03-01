Covid-19: 529 new cases in Southern District Health Board catchment area

There are 529 new cases of Covid in Southern, and nealy 20,000 nationwide.

There are 529 new cases of Covid in Southland and Otago.

The latest numbers in the south bring the total number of active cases for the Southern District Health Board to 4820.

One person is in hospital in Southern.

Tuesday’s numbers included 30 in Invercargill (245), 318 in Dunedin (3273), 94 in Queenstown-Lakes (867), 15 in Gore (45) and 20 in Southland (105).

Nationwide there were nearly 20,000 new cases of Covid reported.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: True Southern cases top 1500

* Covid-19: Seven doctors fired by Southern DHB over vaccine mandate

* Covid-19: 248 Southern DHB staff possibly unvaccinated



There are 373 people in hospital, and nine people in ICU.

There are just under 100,000 active cases across New Zealand currently.

Speaking at a Community and Public Health Advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday, WellSouth chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs said the primary health organisation was in contact with general practices twice a week to ensure they were coping through the current outbreak.

He feared the impact of general practices having to close if staff became infected – particularly in rural areas where there were often only one health providers.

“The primary health organisation, the DHB and Public Health are working really hard to make sure we have a combined response,” Swanson-Dobbs said.

Supplied WellSouth chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs says most Southern patients infected with Covid-19 have chosen to self-manage.

However, this was difficult with health guidance changing quickly, he said.

“By the time we’re all up to date, it changes... try being a member of the public.”

A Covid Care in the Community system had been set up, prioritising care for Māori, Pacific people, patients from high-depravation areas, and older people, Swanson-Dobbs said, but he urged people to contact their GPs if they needed support while isolating with Covid-19.

“We’ve got 10 to 12 more weeks to go before we’re at the end of this,” he said.

WellSouth chairman Dr Doug Hill said the introduction of rapid antigen testing had been a significant change, but cautioned that the tests were not always accurate.

“I suspect the numbers are quite a lot higher than we're reporting, but we’re not seeing that in hospitalisations yet.”

General practice staff were spending a lot of time on the phone, often assuring patients or answering questions, Hill said.

1 NEWS Dr Ashley Bloomfield says 373 people are in hospital, with nine in ICU.

“There’s just a huge volume of work. I’d say we’re coping, but we may reach a tipping point.”

The Southern District Health Board urged each household to be ready and prepared to isolate for 10 days if someone tested positive for Covid.

“Don't wait till you or someone you care about is unwell or requiring immediate support.”

Amid the growing Omicron outbreak in Aotearoa New Zealand, the daily 1pm news conferences have made a comeback with Dr Ashley Bloomfield at the helm.

It's understood the prime minister will have less involvement in the daily updates when compared to when they were in place at the start of the pandemic. This time around, it’s believed they will bring in a greater range of health officials for the media stand-ups.

Earlier on Tuesday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed Novavax has been approved for use for adults and doses will arrive this month.