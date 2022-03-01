Too scared to move, too scared not to: A Ukrainian family's desperate bid to get to NZ

Pentagon press secretary John F Kirby talks about the convoy of Russian ground forces heading toward Kyiv, Ukrainian resistance, and what the Russians might be planning for the Ukrainian capital.

Bodies lie on the streets and tanks vibrate as they pass.

Everywhere there are Russian flags as Ukrainian civilians hole up in their apartments. Too scared to leave because they’ve heard those that do get shot, they don’t sleep.

They can’t eat.

Not that there’s much point in trying to get food – in Nova Kakhovka, a city in southern Ukraine, the shops have already been stripped.

There’s no bread, no potatoes, just mayonnaise and tomato sauce.

Even Russian soldiers have been begging residents for food.

By this time next week there will be nothing.

Within this grim existence, Victoria Ului’s parents listen to the heavy fighting taking place three kilometres away.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Cory and Victoria Ului and their children Micah (left) and Elijah are in communication with her parents who are in a city now occupied by Russian soldiers in Ukraine. They want the Government to help bring them to New Zealand.

In Invercargill, Ukrainian-born Victoria calls her mother often, but there is nothing she can offer her parents in the way of help. Usually chatty, her father is quiet and withdrawn.

They know they can’t escape whatever comes next.

Strategically located on the Dnieper River, the small city they come from supplies the Crimean Peninsula with 85 per cent of its water via a channel.

The channel, taking water from the Dnieper to arid areas of Ukraine’s Kerson region and the Crimea during the Soviet era, was cut off by the Ukraine after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Victoria, Elijah (left) and Micah Ului.

Now the fresh water supply has been restored by Russian forces who overtook the city on February 24, leaving a bitter taste of what could be a long and bloodied conflict for the people of Nova Kakhovka.

Born a Soviet baby in 1990, Victoria grew up in an independent Ukraine until she moved to New Zealand 11 years ago and married Cory, a Kiwi.

She knows what it means to be free and as a child remembers the hardship and the shortages of a post-Soviet Ukraine as it struggled to find its feet.

But it’s her parents' struggles and their inability to gain residency in New Zealand for the past seven years that she cannot comprehend.

The couple, who are not named because of fears of Russian retaliation, have been turned away by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) before, in a similar situation.

Living in Crimea in 2014, they suffered when Russia invaded after protests toppled the Ukrainian government.

Victoria and Cory tried to help her parents flee to New Zealand on a visitor visa but were turned away by INZ because they were categorised as being a “high-risk” of not returning to Ukraine.

Desperate that her parents should meet their new grandson Micah, the couple had to travel to Crimea while it was a war zone, and flew on the same day a Malaysia Airlines flight was shot out of the sky in eastern Ukraine by a Russian-made missile.

Erin Trieb/Bloomberg Displaced Ukrainians trying to leave the capital city board a train at Kyiv central train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday.

“That could have been any plane, that could have been us,” Cory said.

A year later Victoria’s parents sold their house and business in Crimea and fled to Mexico, where they thought they would be able to get across the border to a better life in the United States.

But on hearing they could be imprisoned, they went back to their homeland in western Ukraine, only to be shunned by locals because of their Russian accents from living in Crimea.

Settling in Nova Kakhovka, they are now once again living in a war zone.

Victoria fears if nothing is done her parents will be killed.

Having been declined for a parent and grandparent visa that would allow multiple entry visits of up to six months at a time and angry at what they describe as INZ’s “shifting goalposts”, the couple have lost hope that the Government will help them.

Andriy Andriyenko/AP A child watches from a train carriage, waiting to leave for western Ukraine at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine on Sunday.

They know their parents can’t leave while Russians occupy their city, but they want INZ to grant them a visa in case an evacuation opportunity arises.

In the United Kingdom, home secretary Priti Patel announced an extension of visa rules to immediate family members that would allow Ukrainians to seek sanctuary there, while prime minister Boris Johnson said the UK would not turn its backs on “Ukraine’s hour of need”.

“Why can’t New Zealand do the same?” Cory wants to know.

Although, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi has not responded to a request for an interview with Stuff, he did confirm in Parliament on Tuesday that the Government was expediting the processing of 170 visa applications for Ukrainians, both offshore and domestically.

The Government has faced criticism for not pursuing further sanctions on Russia, or offering refuge to relatives of Ukrainian New Zealanders.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon urged the Government to swiftly pass legislation on autonomous sanctions – deeply punitive measures – and create a humanitarian visa for families of Ukrainians already in New Zealand.

Either way, a humanitarian visa won’t come in time for Victoria’s parents, Cory says.

“Now they need to act fast, and help the immediate families of those Ukrainians who made New Zealand their home.”