First day of oyster season limited by courier constraints

-Golden Quest skipper Steven Hawke shows off the oysters caught during the first day of harvest as Joseph Carroll unloads stock onto a truck.

March 1 – the start of the Bluff oyster season – has been an exciting day for Steven Hawke for more than 40 years.

The Golden Quest skipper, who has completed about “42-odd [oyster] seasons”, headed out with his crew before sunrise, about 4am on Tuesday, to begin the annual six-month harvest of Bluff's most famous delicacy.

This year, however, the first day back was a little less crazed than Hawke was used to. Because of Omicron limiting courier capacity, and in turn backing up processors, crews are collecting fewer oysters than usual.

For the Golden Quest, this meant filling up just 36 crates of oysters.

“Last year on the first day we did 65 [for perspective],” Hawke said.

Barnes Wild Bluff Oysters manager Graeme Wright said they were taking a conservative approach to the start of the oyster season given couriers were extremely restricted at the moment.

There was no point catching the usual amount of product if it could not be transported or moved from the processing floor, he said.

“Normally I catch as much as I can ... [but] we’re taking a conservative, slow and steady approach,” he said.

They would be re-assessing throughout the season and adjusting once courier availability stabilised, he said.

Even so, Wright said in total Barnes had collected about 3500 dozens of oysters in the first day of harvest.

He estimated that about 75 per cent of those would be going to Southland and Otago.

He would be selling the oysters at $28.50 for a dozen in his retail shop from Wednesday, and expected demand to be just as high as years prior.

“There’s huge demand locally ... and has been for my past 25 years,” he said.

The Government's quota for the entire oyster industry is set to 14.95 million, but last season the industry decided to harvest 7.5 million for sustainability purposes.

Wright expected the industry to take a similarly conservative approach in the 2022 season.

He hadn’t personally inspected the oysters yet, but expected them to be as high quality as prior years, with pre-season observations showing no sign of the parasite Bonamia ostreae, which was found in wild Foveaux Strait oysters in March 2021.

”I’m excited to have a Bluff oyster for breakfast tomorrow morning,” he said.

The oyster season runs from March 1 to August 31.