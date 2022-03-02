'Kids being discriminated against', Invercargill protestors say

Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt and deputy mayor Nobby Clark listened to the concerns of about 15 protestors outside the Invercargill City Council building on Wednesday morning. The protestors are calling on the council to drop its vaccination-only policy for the city's Splash Palace pool and library, but the council does not plan to revisit the issue until April 12.

The protestors, with placards outside the council building on Wednesday morning, said the unvaccinated public, but particularly those aged 12 to 18, were being discriminated against by not being able to enter the venues.

They were perplexed why other Southland councils allowed unvaccinated people inside their venues, but Invercargill did not, and questioned why the vaccine requirement was in place at all when both vaccinated and unvaccinated people could spread the virus.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins recently said unvaccinated children should not be stopped from accessing educational activities, but the protestors said unvaccinated Southland kids were missing out on some of their school curriculum by not being allowed into the swimming pool.

The youngsters were being denied swimming lessons, training and competing in the sport they loved, their parents said.

The Stadium Southland trust also did not allow unvaccinated people through its doors, with the protestors saying that decision also affected their sports-loving children.

Stadium manager Nigel Skelt, who was heckled by the protestors on Wednesday, later said the Government rules had made it “virtually impossible” to operate the facility if it did not require the vaccine passes.

The protest group was met by Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt and deputy mayor Nobby Clark, with one protestor telling them to “drop the mandates, they are affecting our kids ... they want to go to the pool and the stadium”.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff A placard at a protest outside the Invercargill City Council building on Wednesday morning. About 15 people called on the council to drop its vaccination-only policy for the city's Splash Palace pool and library.

Clark told the group the council had made the call on behalf of the majority of ratepayers.

Advice from the Ministry of Health was the venues could be super-spreaders and the elderly did not want to be compromised, he said.

However, protestors told him the kids already went to school together and played together which was “more of a superspreader” risk.

Clark said the council had been told a spike in Omicron cases was looming, and the pool would be for vaccinated people only, with the council to revisit the issue at an April 12 meeting.

Shadbolt, who was largely silent, told the protestors he sympathised with their stand, but the council had to do the best for the majority of people.

Clark revealed his personal feeling on the Government vaccine mandates to the protestors, saying he believed some mandates were inconsistent and had gone “beyond their time” given the impact they had on people who had lost their jobs and on the hospitality sector.

He later said if the Government dropped the mandates before the council’s April 12 meeting, the council would reconsider its stand on the vaccine requirements at the pool and library at that time.