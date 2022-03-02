Man involved in an indecent act in Gore's McDonalds drive-thru 'disgusted in himself'

A man and a woman who were involved in an indecent act in Gore's McDonald’s restaurant drive-thru have both been sentenced. (File photo)

A man who was involved in an indecent act in Gore's McDonalds Restaurant drive-thru is ‘’disgusted in himself”.

Colin Charles Dewe, 71, of Greenfield in the Clutha District, appeared in the Gore District Court on Wednesday on one charge of wilfully doing an indecent act in or within view of a place to which the public have access.

Dewe, and a woman who was sentenced for her role in the act, visited the drive-thru on October 27 last year.

At the woman’s sentencing, the court heard the pair entered the drive-thru and the man placed an order.

While they were waiting for their order the woman performed an indecent act on the driver in clear view of the victim, who served them their order.

Dewe’s lawyer, Tina Williams, told the court Dewe was ‘’disgusted in himself and highly embarrassed”.

Judge Russell Walker told Dewe his behaviour was ‘’utterly inappropriate’’ and he should be embarrassed.

He convicted Dewe and ordered him to pay a $250 emotional harm payment to his victim.

The woman who was involved in the incident was sentenced for her role in the act last month.