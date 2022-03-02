Man doesn't remember 'joyride' in a rubbish compactor

A Southland man says he does not remember breaking into the Gore District Council transfer station, where he drove a rubbish compactor. (File photo)

A man who broke into a landfill and drove a rubbish compactor, ended up ditching it in a swampy marsh.

Bobby Mani Lake, 32, of Brydone, pleaded guilty to unlawfully getting into a vehicle, and being found without reasonable excuse in an enclosed yard when he appeared in the Gore District Court on Wednesday.

He was convicted and sentenced to 60 hours’ community work on the charge of unlawfully getting into a vehicle, and convicted and discharged for being in the enclosed yard.

The summary of facts says between 5pm on November 4, and 8am on November 5, Lake was inside the Gore District Council's landfill, which was fully fenced and had padlocked gates.

Lake entered a Dynapac CA152 compact roller, and moved it a short distance before getting it stuck in a swampy marsh area.

In his defence, Lake told police he could not remember what happened that night.

Lake’s lawyer, Scott Williamson, said Lake was intoxicated and the joyride was an act of stupidity.

Judge Russell Walker said Lake was drunk with friends and decided to go for a ride in the compactor, and it was lucky there was no damage as a result of Lake's actions.