Victoria University staff asked to work from home amid police operation, schools remain open

There was chaos in downtown Wellington on Wednesday morning as police attempted to reclaim the city's streets from anti-mandate protesters.

Staff still working from Te Herenga Waka-Victoria University’s Pipitea campus have been asked to work from home, amid a massive police operation clearing the streets.

The Pipitea campus, which houses the business, law and Government schools, has been closed to students due to security concerns with protesters occupying the grounds.

The university’s incident controller, Simon Johnson, said while some protesters had chosen to leave the university grounds, there was still a heavy presence of tents and vehicles around the university grounds.

The campus is closed to students, and university staff have been advised to work from home – and contractors working in the buildings have been told to stop work.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Rutherford House, Victoria University’s law school, and the Old Government Building law school have been shut for weeks due to the protest.

READ MORE:

* Wellington Girls' College to reopen on Tuesday following occupation closure

* Schools in discussions with ministry, police following closures over Parliament occupation

* No refunds for Victoria University students affected by occupation, students 'frustrated'



Monique Ford/Stuff Business people scoot through the cordon at Parliament on Wednesday.

A number of staff had arrived to access home-based teaching material and staff were assessing whether and how they could be let in.

"We want to be able to let our students and staff back into campus and resume our learning activities there," Johnson said.

There were still some people sitting in tents and around cars in the Old Government Building carpark. Bunny St was clearer than it had been in the past but was still within the police cordon.

He said the situation was relatively calm, but could change as the day progressed. The police have authorisation from the university to trespass those on university grounds.

Monique Ford/Stuff An assertive push by police has seen protesters lose significant ground and key amenities – Lambton Quay has cleared significantly from how it was blocked before.

"We are communicating with the people that we meet they would be well-advised to move now because police have that authorisation."

Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association President Ralph Zambrano called on those near the Pipitea campus on Wednesday to be careful to not get caught in the crossfire. “We know there are members of the community on campus who are in there today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Thorndon schools remain open on Wednesday.

St Mary’s College, Sacred Heart Cathedral School and Wellington Girls’ College, all near the protest site, were welcoming students back through the doors on Wednesday morning.

A safe walking route was set up with police, Māori wardens and volunteers to help students walk up to the schools.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Wellington Girls' College is open on Wednesday, as are all the schools in Thorndon.

The Wellington District Commander for Māori wardens, Gabriel Tupou​, said the wardens had stood guard at the railway station, and along back routes to the schools. The students did not have to cut through the protest.

As far as he knew students hadn’t received abuse from protesters as most were caught up in the action within the cordons, he said.

St Mary’s College and Wellington Girls’ College were forced to close last week following reports of staff and students being abused and followed by protesters.