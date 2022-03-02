Covid-19: 578 new cases of Covid reported in Southern

22022022. Robyn Edie. News. Southland Times/Stuff. A sign on Regenst street directing the public into the Newfield Tavern car park to the Covid-19 Community vaccination and testing centre, run by Invercargill Awarua Whanau Services and Wellsouth.

There are 578 new cases of Covid in Otago and Southland, the Ministry of Health is reporting.

This brings the total number of active cases in the Southern District Health Board catchment area to 5398.

There is also one person in hospital.

Nationally, there are 22,152 new cases of Covid-19. There are 405 people in hospital and 10 in intensive care.

At the 1pm daily update on Wednesday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said 86 percent of the eligible population aged five and over had now received one dose of the vaccine, 80 percent fully dosed, and 72 per cent eligible had received a booster, as of midnight Tuesday.