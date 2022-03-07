Nelson joins escape room craze

Solving clues, thinking outside the box and team work are required for a new experience that’s unlocking doors.

Escape rooms have been around for decades across the globe, both online and in person, and now Nelson has joined the ranks with a game tests participants’ abilities.

Clue Hunters in Nelson’s Montgomery Square is opening on Saturday with four different rooms on offer. They range in complexity from a 6 out of 10 for the Double Cross at Tony’s Bistro room to the 9 out of 10 in the most difficult, Little Candy Shop of Horrors room.

The game requires two to eight players to find and solve mind-bending clues and codes made up of letters or numbers to open locks. Every unlocked box holds another code to crack, often forcing the team to look around the room for the next lock or prop with a clue inside.

READ MORE:

* The inescapable rise of escape rooms

* Code-cracking game of cat and mouse draws people to escape room

* Escape rooms: Adventure parks for nerds



Clue Hunters Nelson owner Phillipa Bagnall set up the experience with her husband after seeing a gap in the market.

She said she had cracked some escape rooms in Auckland, Rotorua and Wellington, and it was time to let Nelson visitors and locals experience the mind-bending craze.

“It was so much fun setting up these rooms and finding everything for them.”

Props in the rooms include cowboy hats, furniture and chests sourced Op shopping and on Marketplace, Bagnall said.

Always up for a challenge Stuff visual journalist, Andy MacDonald and I put our smarts to the test in one of the most difficult rooms, the Wild West Heist.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF/Nelson Mail Game masters Amy Short (left) and Shay Allen bring the rooms to life before leaving participants to figure out the clues for themselves.

A few final touches were still being implemented, including cameras in the rooms for game masters to make sure participants were on the right track, and walkie talkies to allow those in the room to ask for hints when required, so we were joined by game master Shay Allen.

Allen walked us into the saloon and using his best Wild West cowboy accent, told us that Andy and I were bank robbers and had to find a bag of diamonds before the saloon owner returned in one hour.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF/Nelson Mail Reporter Carly Gooch tries to figure out what the bags of stones mean in the game of clue solving.

It was a slow start, being distracted by props (red herrings) and baffling clues, until Allen gave a hint to point us in the right direction. Once we unlocked the first box and got a feel for how the clues worked, we were on a roll, opening several locks after figuring out a sequence of numbers or letters.

It was a team effort, Andy often understanding a clue which went over my head, while I landed on a few gems of how some items spelt out the next numbers required.

Without giving any secrets away, we sniffed, added and weighed our way into many locked boxes, and while I neither of us was right all the time with our clue deductions, there’s no silly guesses when it comes to this game; everything is worth a try.

One-hour after entering the room, we found the stash of treasure and completed the task, but that was with a few hints along the way from Allen.

Bagnall said the escape room experience was one of the safer entertainment options during Covid times. Masks were necessary in the public areas, before heading into a room with a group of friends from your bubble. It was up to the individual if you left your mask on during the task.

Richmond also has its own escape room experience; Xscape Space has eight different rooms to try.