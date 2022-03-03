IPCA report says Wellington police unjustified in arresting man for obstruction last year, failed to provide medical assistance

Police and the Independent Police Conduct Authority disagree whether an arrest of a man on Courtenay Place in Wellington last year was lawful. (File photo).

The arrest of a man in central Wellington has been deemed unlawful by police’s watchdog, who found officers also failed to ensure he received medical attention for a head injury.

Police have disagreed with the finding, released Thursday by the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), regarding the incident on February 27 last year, while two police officers were heading to a large 150-person brawl on Courtenay Place.

The man, who had been filming on his phone, was warned by the officers for obstructing them, after he followed closely behind them for about 170 metres.

The officers told the IPCA they feared for their safety and were unable to do their job while being followed by the man.

He was then arrested, and both officers alleged he resisted, so they took him to the ground.

The man was taken to Wellington Central Station and later released with a formal written warning for obstruction.

The next day, he sought medical attention for a head injury he suffered during the arrest and complained to the IPCA that the arrest was unlawful, excessive force was used, and that officers had made a racist comment to him.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Police officers were heading to a brawl involving about 150 people when the man began following them. (File photo).

“The authority found that the arrest was unlawful, and therefore all subsequent uses of force were unlawful and there were no grounds to issue a formal written warning. Police agreed to remove the formal written warning,” the IPCA said in a statement.

The use of force by officers caused the man’s head injury, and he was not given appropriate medical care, the IPCA said.

The authority was unable to determine whether a racist comment was made by police.

IPCA chair Judge Colin Doherty said the authority believed the officers could have continued walking to the incident, even if the man had continued to follow them.

“While his presence may have been annoying to the officers, it did not impede them from carrying out their duty,” he said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff IPCA chair Judge Colin Doherty.

In a statement on Thursday, police said it acknowledged the findings of the IPCA, but had sought legal advice that found the arrest and subsequent use of force to be lawful.

Acting Wellington District Commander Tracey Thompson said police were satisfied that staff had made the right decision to arrest this man for obstruction.

“The officers had good cause to suspect that an offence had occurred and made the appropriate decision to arrest the person.

“Our staff are faced with challenging situations which require them to act decisively,” she said.

A statement from police on the day the incident occurred called for witnesses to a brawl involving two groups of people fighting on Courtenay Place, outside McDonald’s, about 2.45am. One person suffered serious injuries.

It’s not known whether the incident was the 150-person brawl the officers were heading to.

It came at a time when police said it was attending a serious incident every weekend in central Wellington.

Another mass brawl several months earlier had resulted in one person being stabbed and nine people being arrested.