Gore's Tussock Country Music Festival cancelled

Melissa Partridge of Dunedin won the New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards in 2021. The event has been cancelled this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. (File photo)

Gore’s Tussock Country Music Festival, which includes the New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards, has been cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the town’s mayor is hopeful that some smaller events may still be able to go ahead.

The festival was first held in 2021 and was set to stage more than 50 events across 10 days in late May and early June, encompassing events managed by the Gore Country Music Club, the NZ Songwriters Trust, the NZ Gold Guitar committee, the Gore District Council and other independent artists and community organisations.

In a statement, festival chairman Jeff Rea said it was an agonising decision to make and there had been lengthy discussions with stakeholders in the past week.

READ MORE:

* That's a wrap from Gore and the biggest week in country music

* Country star Patsy Riggir recalls first New Zealand Gold Guitar Award

* Tussock Country Festival ready to kick its heals up in Gore



“There is still much uncertainty surrounding events and what the growing spread of Omicron in the community will mean in the coming weeks and months. Ensuring the safety of our festival, the people of Eastern Southland and our supportive patrons nationwide continues to be at the forefront of our decision making,’' he said.

The New Zealand Gold Guitars has been held in Gore for 46 years and has been won by acclaimed artists including Patsy Riggir, Kaylee Bell, and Noel Parlane.

The awards were also not held in 2020.

In 2019, the New Zealand Country Music Festival Trust was formed and the awards became the signature event for the Tussock Country Music Festival when the Gore Country Music Club, NZ Songwriters Trust, NZ Gold Guitar Committee and the Gore District Council.

Gore district mayor Tracy Hicks said the two big events of the festival, the MLT New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards and the Top Paddock concert would not have been able to go ahead under current Covid-19 mandates.

“I know the Top Paddock board will be working very closely to make sure some events of some kind can go ahead, on a much smaller scale,’’ he said.

The cancellation will come as another blow to Gore businesses, many of whom are quiet because of the Omicron outbreak.

Rachael Kelly/Stuff Jonty Baldock won the best rural ute award at the 2021 Hokonui Ute Muster. The event has been cancelled this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. (File photo)

Hicks said the council had been talking to some businesses in the town about the impact the outbreak was having.

On Wednesday, the Southern District Health Board confirmed there were 60 active cases of Covid-19 in the Gore district.

“Unfortunately Covid-19 is finally with us, and it is not going away. A lot of people are reluctant to move around, and it really is hard work out there,” Hicks said.

“There’s no doubt this cancellation is another blow, but unfortunately, cancelling is the right thing to do,’’ he said.