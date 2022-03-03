Protesters at Christchurch square claim it's 'safest park' in the city - but residents say it's 'suffocating'

STUFF Anti-Covid mandate protesters were cleared from Parliament grounds by NZ police.

According to protesters, Cranmer Square is the safest park to walk alone in Christchurch, but for residents who have had their lives disrupted for several weeks it’s “suffocating”.

A group of protesters have occupied the central Christchurch park since February 14. On Thursday morning about 50 tents remained there, much to the frustration of Cranmer Sq residents.

Chaos erupted in Wellington on Wednesday as police in riot gear moved in and surrounded the Parliament occupation before dawn, before dismantling the tent city later in the day amid scenes of violence.

Meanwhile, protesters camped at Nelson Square in Picton were seen removing marquees, taking down tents and rolling up sleeping bags on Thursday morning.

An open letter from Christchurch residents and local dignitaries called for an immediate end to the Cranmer Square occupation ahead of a protest they fear will incite violence. Yet police seem reticent to take enforcement action.

One Cranmer Square resident, Jeanette, who did not want her last name published, said she called the Christchurch City Council when she saw the first black marquee erected on February 14.

“I said look there's going to be a tent city here, and they said they could do nothing because the police wouldn't back them up.

"Then the tents started, and then the toilets came, and then there would be more and more toilets … and then other marquees and more and more tents and house buses."

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The Cranmer Square protest site on Thursday morning.

She said the protesters had generally been well-behaved but found Saturday’s the worst with the marches around the central city.

"It's very intimidating... no-one is wearing masks, my partner who is 84 would go out there say something to some of them, and they would say f... off inside, or you will get Covid."

She believed police needed to not let the occupation escalate.

"It's frightening to think that there are a group of really disaffected people who've been allowed to illegally camp for weeks on end now with no end in sight."

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Protesters have been at Cranmer Square since February 14.

A couple, who also did not want to be named, said the last few weeks had been “awful” and described the protest as “suffocating”.

“We had the freedom of the square which was great, we walked across it and around it and everything like that, and it's been taken from us and no-one has actually done anything about it."

One of the protesters wrote a response to the open letter. In it, she said she was “disappointed” to learn the local community was “living in fear of violence erupting”.

“Despite our appearance as a motley crew, the first concern of all is to maintain a peaceful, welcoming and safe atmosphere for everyone.”

There was a strict no drug or alcohol policy, a separate smoking area to protect the children and a security team who monitored the area day and night.

“It is now probably the safest park to walk alone in the whole of Christchurch.”

CHRIS SKELTON A family camping at Cranmer Square on Wednesday.

The protesters wanted to stay until all mandates had been dropped.

The letter writer apologised if the protesters “haven’t been your ideal neighbours for the last few weeks”.

“I’m really sorry some guy took a p... outside your house, I’m also sorry that people sometimes honk at night, it annoys all of us, and we should probably educate people about it somehow.

“I’m sorry if you had to witness or have had some less than harmonious interaction with anyone here.”

She apologised that the residents wanted them gone.

Stuff A sign appears at the anti-mandate protest at Cranmer Sq in Christchurch.

“We also want to get back to our lives and jobs, but we can’t. And this camp feels like our only hope. Rather than the police ‘handling’ us, I’m sure the camp would rather hear your concerns and find reasonable solutions.”

Central city councillor Jake McLellan said he had been working closely with police and said they were taking an approach of "path of least resistance".

“They don't want to see those protesters entrench themselves. I think the residents to a large degree actually accept that, but having said that, for me the real question is around how this got started and whether there could've been more intervention at the early stage.”

A police spokesperson said they were continuing to monitor protest activity at Cranmer Sq, and were available to respond to issues as they arose.

They were unable to provide any further information, citing operational reasons.

The Christchurch City Council, which manages Cranmer Sq, was monitoring the situation.

Council staff were monitoring nearby Latimer Sq, where at least two tents owned by one protester had been set up.

Marlborough mayor John Leggett said it appeared the message was finally getting through to Picton protesters and that it was time for protesters to "hit the road".

“The Picton protesters have said on a number of occasions that they will move on once the Wellington protest was over. Well, that time has now come,” the mayor said in a statement.

