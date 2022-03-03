Protesters at Christchurch square claim it's 'safest park' in the city - but residents say it's 'suffocating' video

STUFF

Anti-Covid mandate protesters were cleared from Parliament grounds by NZ police.

According to protesters, Cranmer Square is the safest park to walk alone in Christchurch, but for residents who have had their lives disrupted for several weeks it’s “suffocating”.

A group of protesters have occupied the central Christchurch park since February 14. On Thursday morning about 50 tents remained there, much to the frustration of Cranmer Sq residents.

Chaos erupted in Wellington on Wednesday as police in riot gear moved in and surrounded the Parliament occupation before dawn, before dismantling the tent city later in the day amid scenes of violence.

Meanwhile, protesters camped at Nelson Square in Picton were seen removing marquees, taking down tents and rolling up sleeping bags on Thursday morning.

An open letter from Christchurch residents and local dignitaries called for an immediate end to the Cranmer Square occupation ahead of a protest they fear will incite violence. Yet police seem reticent to take enforcement action.

READ MORE:
* Wellington protesters heading to Cranmer Square, Christchurch protesters claim
* 'A public nuisance': Concerns violence could erupt as residents demand end to occupation
* Protest against anti-mandate occupiers called off because of disturbing threats to organiser as tension escalates at march

One Cranmer Square resident, Jeanette, who did not want her last name published, said she called the Christchurch City Council when she saw the first black marquee erected on February 14.

“I said look there's going to be a tent city here, and they said they could do nothing because the police wouldn't back them up.

"Then the tents started, and then the toilets came, and then there would be more and more toilets … and then other marquees and more and more tents and house buses."

The Cranmer Square protest site on Thursday morning.
John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff

The Cranmer Square protest site on Thursday morning.

She said the protesters had generally been well-behaved but found Saturday’s the worst with the marches around the central city.

Advertisement

"It's very intimidating... no-one is wearing masks, my partner who is 84 would go out there say something to some of them, and they would say f... off inside, or you will get Covid."

She believed police needed to not let the occupation escalate.

"It's frightening to think that there are a group of really disaffected people who've been allowed to illegally camp for weeks on end now with no end in sight."

Protesters have been at Cranmer Square since February 14.
John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff

Protesters have been at Cranmer Square since February 14.

A couple, who also did not want to be named, said the last few weeks had been “awful” and described the protest as “suffocating”.

“We had the freedom of the square which was great, we walked across it and around it and everything like that, and it's been taken from us and no-one has actually done anything about it."

One of the protesters wrote a response to the open letter. In it, she said she was “disappointed” to learn the local community was “living in fear of violence erupting”.

“Despite our appearance as a motley crew, the first concern of all is to maintain a peaceful, welcoming and safe atmosphere for everyone.”

There was a strict no drug or alcohol policy, a separate smoking area to protect the children and a security team who monitored the area day and night.

“It is now probably the safest park to walk alone in the whole of Christchurch.”

A family camping at Cranmer Square on Wednesday.
CHRIS SKELTON

A family camping at Cranmer Square on Wednesday.

The protesters wanted to stay until all mandates had been dropped.

The letter writer apologised if the protesters “haven’t been your ideal neighbours for the last few weeks”.

“I’m really sorry some guy took a p... outside your house, I’m also sorry that people sometimes honk at night, it annoys all of us, and we should probably educate people about it somehow.

“I’m sorry if you had to witness or have had some less than harmonious interaction with anyone here.”

She apologised that the residents wanted them gone.

A sign appears at the anti-mandate protest at Cranmer Sq in Christchurch.
Stuff

A sign appears at the anti-mandate protest at Cranmer Sq in Christchurch.

“We also want to get back to our lives and jobs, but we can’t. And this camp feels like our only hope. Rather than the police ‘handling’ us, I’m sure the camp would rather hear your concerns and find reasonable solutions.”

More from
Sam Sherwood • Senior crime reporter
sam.sherwood@stuff.co.nz

Central city councillor Jake McLellan said he had been working closely with police and said they were taking an approach of "path of least resistance".

“They don't want to see those protesters entrench themselves. I think the residents to a large degree actually accept that, but having said that, for me the real question is around how this got started and whether there could've been more intervention at the early stage.”

A police spokesperson said they were continuing to monitor protest activity at Cranmer Sq, and were available to respond to issues as they arose.

They were unable to provide any further information, citing operational reasons.

The Christchurch City Council, which manages Cranmer Sq, was monitoring the situation.

auckland push alret updates icon
Don't miss important Christchurch news Get mobile alerts

Council staff were monitoring nearby Latimer Sq, where at least two tents owned by one protester had been set up.

Marlborough mayor John Leggett said it appeared the message was finally getting through to Picton protesters and that it was time for protesters to "hit the road".

“The Picton protesters have said on a number of occasions that they will move on once the Wellington protest was over. Well, that time has now come,” the mayor said in a statement.

Some mutual appreciation. Make a contribution

In the past 12 months our Christchurch newsroom published over 4500 stories.

We waded into flooding when our city was deluged. We helped rally neighbours to rebuild a beloved vege garden accidentally destroyed. Our collective power saw two of Canterbury’s highest peaks secured in public ownership to be turned into a conservation park.

We're proud that our work has seen significant change in Canterbury, and brought people together. Thank you for supporting us and playing your part.

If you've benefitted from the impact of our reporting, please make a contribution today to show us your appreciation.

Become a supporter

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories
Advertisement
special offers
Auckland

23,183 new community cases of Covid-19 reported video

The Ministry of Health reported 23,183 new community cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

503 people with Covid-19 are in hospital - most (60 per cent) are over the age of 50, despite people under 30 making up the bulk of new cases.

Auckland Airport to welcome first isolation-free flight from Australia video

The Government announced on February 28 that as of 11:59pm on Wednesday, the borders would fully reopen to fully ...

The Qantas flight, from Sydney, is the first since the trans-Tasman bubble closed seven months ago to have no MIQ or self-isolation requirements.

Live: 503 in hospital, 23,183 new cases on Thursday

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is giving the update from the Ministry of Health building in Wellington ...

The director-general of health has announced 503 people are in hospital.

Viv Beck to run in Auckland's mayoral race video

Chief executive at Heart of the City Viv Beck.

Beck is yet to officially announce her intentions, but her rival Leo Molloy has welcomed her as a candidate.

Wellington

23,183 new community cases of Covid-19 reported video

The Ministry of Health reported 23,183 new community cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

503 people with Covid-19 are in hospital - most (60 per cent) are over the age of 50, despite people under 30 making up the bulk of new cases.

Jab or job called 'Hobson's choice' by medical professionals contesting mandate video

Baricitinib, taken as an oral tablet, will be available for clinicians to prescribe for Covid-19 under the Medicines Act.

A minority of doctors don't want to be vaccinated and don't want to lose their jobs, so are challenging the “coercive” Covid-19 mandate order.

Bollards to be removed from around Parliament in coming days - police video

Protesters were cleared from Parliament grounds on Wednesday.

As rubbish is cleared by police and contractors from streets around Parliament, Wellingtonians settle back into a sense of normality.

Protesters camped out around Miramar Peninsula, rejected from Shelly Bay video

Anti-mandate and freedom protesters camped up at Mahanga Bay after the occupation of parliament ended after 23 days.

About 100 people dispersed from the grounds around Parliament tried moving to another long-running Wellington occupation, but were turned away.

Canterbury

Covid-19: Second RAT collection site added in Christchurch after 'gobsmacking' queues video

The Orchard Rd testing site at Christchurch Airport is 3km long on both sides and is a causing delays for airport visitors.

A second site for free rapid antigen test (RAT) collection has opened in Christchurch, after the city’s only site had queues stretching for 3 kilometres.

23,183 new community cases of Covid-19 reported video

The Ministry of Health reported 23,183 new community cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

503 people with Covid-19 are in hospital - most (60 per cent) are over the age of 50, despite people under 30 making up the bulk of new cases.

Covid-19: Canterbury reports over 1000 cases for second day in a row video

The SDHB asks anyone with cold or flu like symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested for Covid-19 after cases were ...

Across the region, 1347 cases were reported on Thursday, of which 1294 were in the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) area and 53 were in South Canterbury.

Bungled RAT packs prompts apology video

010322 News photo: Warwick Smith/STUFF Kits for the rapid detection of SAR-CoV-2 - dispensing RAT kits at Arena.

Some repackaged rapid antigen tests have been found to be missing a component, leaving them ineffective.

Waikato

Sex assault after citizenship secured

Paramjeet Minhas was jailed for five years when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Monday, on charges of ...

One of Paramjeet Minhas's first deeds as a New Zealand citizen was a violent, sexually-motivated attack on the woman who rejected his advances.

23,183 new community cases of Covid-19 reported video

The Ministry of Health reported 23,183 new community cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

503 people with Covid-19 are in hospital - most (60 per cent) are over the age of 50, despite people under 30 making up the bulk of new cases.

Vaa'i blindside move for Chiefs one of necessity, not design video

Luke Jacobson, left, will miss the Chiefs’ Super Rugby Pacific match against the Blues on Saturday, and Tupou Vaa’i, ...

Clayton McMillan admits he was essentially forced into shifting the All Blacks lock to the side of the scrum for the Battle of the Bombays.

After two years and $55,000, Rotorua has a new logo

Rotorua's new logo acknowledges the eight beating hearts of Te Arawa and the 18 lakes found in the region.

Local designers were inspired by the Pōhutu geyser in the Whakarewarewa thermal valley, Destination Rotorua says.

Northland

Man who died in mysterious wine poisoning was 'great fulla'

David Davan, pictured on his horse with a family friend, was known by local Herekino children as pāpā or “David Davan, ...

David Davan, who died after drinking wine laced with weedkiller, was a hard-working farmer who was loved by locals in his Northland community.

Northland fire ban amid dry, hot and windy weather video

The Waiharara fire has burnt through 2800ha and continues to smoulder in peat, although it is now contained. (Photo from ...

Firefighters have helicopters on stand-by out of fear the dry, hot and windy weather will reignite three major fires which are still smouldering.

Northland man dies after drinking poisoned wine

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a Far North man. (File photo)

The 67-year-old drank from two bottles of wine that had been left in his mailbox, and died in hospital.

New tsunami alert in works for New Zealand after Tonga eruption

The Tongan tsunami on January 15 caused $5.8 million in damage, mostly in Tūtūkākā Marina.

The tsunami on January 15 caused $5.8m damage at Tūtūkākā Marina, and residents want better warning of the dangers.

Bay Of Plenty

Vaa'i blindside move for Chiefs one of necessity, not design video

Luke Jacobson, left, will miss the Chiefs’ Super Rugby Pacific match against the Blues on Saturday, and Tupou Vaa’i, ...

Clayton McMillan admits he was essentially forced into shifting the All Blacks lock to the side of the scrum for the Battle of the Bombays.

After two years and $55,000, Rotorua has a new logo

Rotorua's new logo acknowledges the eight beating hearts of Te Arawa and the 18 lakes found in the region.

Local designers were inspired by the Pōhutu geyser in the Whakarewarewa thermal valley, Destination Rotorua says.

The cost of parking in Rotorua

A profit of almost $620,000 was made from parking in Rotorua in the 2020/2021 year.

One ratepayer believes time-limited free parking would help the struggling CBD.

Great white 'exploded out of the hole to try to nail the boy' video

Mount Maunganui surfer Vaughan Wilson said the gravity of the situation still hasn't sunk in for the boy.

Man who saw 3.5m predator tail a young surfer on a wave recounts terrifying near miss and nerve-wracking paddle back to the boat afterwards.

Taranaki

289 news cases in Taranaki on Thursday video

The cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki continue to rise, up more than 800 per cent on the same time last week. (file photo)

There are 289 cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki, up more than 800 per cent on the 31 cases this time last week.

23,183 new community cases of Covid-19 reported video

The Ministry of Health reported 23,183 new community cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

503 people with Covid-19 are in hospital - most (60 per cent) are over the age of 50, despite people under 30 making up the bulk of new cases.

Vaa'i blindside move for Chiefs one of necessity, not design video

Luke Jacobson, left, will miss the Chiefs’ Super Rugby Pacific match against the Blues on Saturday, and Tupou Vaa’i, ...

Clayton McMillan admits he was essentially forced into shifting the All Blacks lock to the side of the scrum for the Battle of the Bombays.

The Taranaki podcast producing powerhouses

Laura Leadbetter and Hannah Hunt started podcast production company Roar Collective after returning to Taranaki from London.

Laura Leadbetter and Hannah Hunt have been business partners since they were 11. Back then it was as a babysitting duo, now it's running Roar Collective, a production company for some of the country's biggest podcasts.

Manawatū

23,183 new community cases of Covid-19 reported video

The Ministry of Health reported 23,183 new community cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

503 people with Covid-19 are in hospital - most (60 per cent) are over the age of 50, despite people under 30 making up the bulk of new cases.

RAT sites in place as DHB closes testing station to ease congestion on hospital grounds

Drivers queue for Covid-19 testing last week on the grounds of Whanganui Hospital.

Whanganui's main Covid-19 testing station at Whanganui Hospital is being replaced by several RAT distribution centres throughout the region.

Rugby player avoids conviction

Arana Murphy was granted a discharge without conviction in the Palmerston North District Court on charges related to a ...

Getting a conviction would potentially stop him playing overseas or completing his engineering apprenticeship.

Digital inclusion a work in progress in Horowhenua

Libraries Horowhenua digital inclusion coordinator Leala Faleseuga says there is a lot of work that can be done in the ...

Local and national organisations are working hard to get people connected to the internet, a need that has become more and more apparent with Covid-19.

Nelson

271 new Covid-19 cases in Nelson-Marlborough video

Inside the testing tent at the Covid-19 Community vaccination and testing centre, run by Invercargill Awarua Whanau ...

There are 271 new Covid-19 cases in the top of the south on Thursday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Gin Wigmore Nelson shows postponed

Gin Wigmore was the final act on stage in TaupÅ on Saturday.

The singer-songwriter's upcoming shows are being rescheduled because of gathering restrictions.

'Seriously underpaid' healthcare workers to strike video

09062021 NEWS PHOTO MARTIN DE RUYTER /THE NELSON MAIL Striking nurses, out side Nelson Hospital on Waimea Rd.

More than 300 healthcare workers are set to take strike action in the top of the south on Friday, as their union says kind words won't pay the bills.

Hybrid learning 'not sustainable' video

Nelson College headmaster Richar Dykes says the school will re-open to students apart from boarders on Thursday, ending ...

High school principal says teachers can't keep teaching online and face-to face at the same time, long term.

Marlborough

Picton protesters told to pack up and ‘hit the road’ video

The protesters were packing up over several hours on Thursday, slowly but surely.

Protesters occupying Picton's Nelson Square are dismantling marquees and taking down tents.

271 new Covid-19 cases in Nelson-Marlborough video

Inside the testing tent at the Covid-19 Community vaccination and testing centre, run by Invercargill Awarua Whanau ...

There are 271 new Covid-19 cases in the top of the south on Thursday, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Chamber goes to top to sort Covid payments

Marlborough Chamber of Commerce General Manager Pete Coldwell contacted Grant Robertson’s office after a mistake was ...

Wrongly worded criteria for a Covid support payment to businesses saw the Marlborough Chamber of Commerce swing into action.

Nervous final push for Marlborough wine vintage

Alapa Vineyard Services owner Alan Wilkinson said they have 100 staff instead of the usual 250 they hire for harvest.

The vines are shaping up but the wine industry has to navigate the challenges of Covid, a labour crunch and the weather for a fruitful harvest.

South Canterbury

Rock throwing sparks armed callout

291121 News Photo: RICKY WILSON/STUFF Stock image Police, breaking, cops, emergency, scene, coppers, police car, ...

A person trying to get their neighbour’s dog to stop barking inadvertently sparks an armed police callout south of Timaru.

New tenant for Showgrounds Hill project

The first Lone Star restaurant, which was located on Sophia St, closed in February 2017. (File photo)

Five years after the first Lone Star restaurant closed its doors in Timaru, plans to open another franchise in the town have been unveiled.

Staff shortages likely to hit hardest

New Zealand Hospitality South Canterbury branch president Kristy Phillips says guidelines are coming out from the ...

South Canterbury hospitality operators are hanging in, and looking ahead to the other side of the Omicron outbreak, according to industry leaders.

More Covid cases in SC

Rapid Antigen Tests are available at the Timaru Covid-19 Testing Clinic at Aorangi Park on Morgans Rd. (File photo)

Active Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury are close to 200 after Wednesday's new case numbers were announced.

Otago

Covid-19: 615 new Southern cases

Some rapid antigen tests are being sold for more than double the cost by some retailers. Consumer NZ are concerned we ...

There are 615 new cases of Covid-19 in Southland and Otago, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 6018. There are also two people in hospital.

Bungled RAT packs prompts apology video

010322 News photo: Warwick Smith/STUFF Kits for the rapid detection of SAR-CoV-2 - dispensing RAT kits at Arena.

Some repackaged rapid antigen tests have been found to be missing a component, leaving them ineffective.

Fire crews tackle large house fire in Central Otago

A small dwelling was found engulfed in flames. (File photo)

Firefighters arrived at the house on Mountain View Rd, Springvale, to find the house "well involved" in fire.

'I'm not disconnected. Part of me might be, but I’m not' video

Terry Bartlett, 51, and his partner Sue Oliver, 59, share a joke together.

The only downside to living in one of the remotest parts of Otago is no one will lend Terry Bartlett a chainsaw.

Southland

Covid-19: 615 new Southern cases

Some rapid antigen tests are being sold for more than double the cost by some retailers. Consumer NZ are concerned we ...

There are 615 new cases of Covid-19 in Southland and Otago, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 6018. There are also two people in hospital.

Bungled RAT packs prompts apology video

010322 News photo: Warwick Smith/STUFF Kits for the rapid detection of SAR-CoV-2 - dispensing RAT kits at Arena.

Some repackaged rapid antigen tests have been found to be missing a component, leaving them ineffective.

'I'm not disconnected. Part of me might be, but I’m not' video

Terry Bartlett, 51, and his partner Sue Oliver, 59, share a joke together.

The only downside to living in one of the remotest parts of Otago is no one will lend Terry Bartlett a chainsaw.

Gore's Tussock Country Music Festival cancelled

Melissa Partridge of Dunedin won the New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards in 2021. The event has been cancelled this year ...

No one will be crowned the winner of the New Zealand Gold Guitar Awards this year as Gore's Tussock Country Music Festival is cancelled.