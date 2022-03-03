'Significant delays' averted as 1500 CDHB staff strike called off by Employment Court

Allied health workers, including those who carry out PCR tests for Covid-19, intend to strike on Friday.

A strike involving more than 1500 Canterbury health care workers that would have seen postponed elective surgeries and Christchurch Hospital emergency department delays has been called off.

New Zealand’s 20 District Health Boards (DHBs) successfully filed an injunction to the court in a last-ditch attempt to stop the strike, in light of pay talks scheduled for next week.

The strike action would have been a full withdrawal of labour for 24 hours from 6am on Friday to 6am on Saturday

The workers belong to PSA, the country’s largest trade union, and announced the strike a fortnight ago, citing low pay and poor working conditions.

In a statement, Canterbury and West Coast DHBs chief executive Peter Bramley said services such as the Emergency Department at Christchurch Hospital were likely to be impacted by significant delays if the strike went ahead and elective surgeries had been postponed.

READ MORE:

* 'Significant disruption': Thousands of public health staff vote to strike as Omicron cases rise

* District health boards seek injunction to stop 10,000 health workers striking

* Hiring 100 new nurses a 'challenge', district health board admits



FILE PHOTO DHBs will learn on Thursday afternoon if they have won a bid to delay a strike involving 10,000 health workers, including those processing Covid-19 tests.

Nelson woman Lesley Baxter said she felt “numb” after being told surgery to remove cancer from her abdomen scheduled for Friday had been cancelled as a result of the strike.

For Baxter, it is the second cancellation of the highly complex surgery in two weeks, with her original surgery on February 18 unable to go ahead because the Christchurch Hospital ICU was full. She has been given another date for the surgery of March 18, just under a month after the original surgery date.

“It's just totally frustrating, but it's beyond their control, so you've just got to get on with it...My concern is the longer they leave it the larger the tumour grows and the harder the surgery becomes,” she said.

DHB spokesperson Keriana Brooking said Omicron was putting extraordinary pressure on DHBs and the focus of the whole system should be on caring for patients.

“We’re glad the PSA responded to the request from the three DHBs in Tamaki Makaurau and had already called off the strike in Auckland,” she said.

“We have facilitation with the Employment Relations Authority set down next Monday and Tuesday and we’ll be focusing on that as a way to help settle these pay talks.”

Bramley said in Canterbury, 39 professions and over 1500 staff would have been involved in the strike.

On the West Coast, 23 professions and more than 120 staff would have been affected including therapeutic, rehabilitation, laboratory and diagnostic services as well as other clinical support services and Hauora Māori.

SUPPLIED DHB spokesperson Keriana Brooking says pay talks should be given a chance before the strike. (file photo)

“We respect the right of staff to take industrial action and acknowledge the important role that health workers play in delivering high quality care,” Bramley said.

“Our priority, as always, is the safety of patients and we want to reassure our community that you will still receive emergency and urgent care during the strike.”

The strike was due to go ahead nationwide but on Thursday, the PSA received a request from Auckland, Waitemata and Counties Manukau DHBs to withdraw strike action because they could not guarantee patient safety if the strike went ahead. The Employment Court decision then put a halt to the action for the rest of the country.

PSA organiser Will Matthews said the strikes would be deferred if the DHBs came to the table with a better offer, or in the event of a public health emergency.

“We implore the DHBs to recognise the ongoing hard work and sacrifice of our members by coming up with a new offer that will give them fair pay and equal treatment.

Facilitation talks would take place on March 7 and 8.