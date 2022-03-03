Teaching in the Covid Omicron wave 'highly stressful and unsustainable'

Schools are having to juggle rosters, and return to online teaching, as the Covid-19 Omicron wave creates teacher shortages.

The Covid-19 Omicron wave is beginning to cause ripples through New Zealand schools, with one Waikato school shifting to home learning due to staff shortages and a teachers union boss describing the situation as “highly stressful and unsustainable”.

Rototuna Junior High School principal Fraser Hill told parents that at present they had 44 confirmed cases amongst staff and students, and 10 staff away with Covid, isolating as close contacts or caring for preschoolers without childcare options.

“I anticipate that we will be able to get through this week without disruption but with 10 staff now out. . . it is clear we are not going to be able to get through this wave of Omicron without resorting to rostering students home on a regular basis.”

It’s a decision that has also been forced onto Ngaruawahia High School, with deputy principal Vicki Ladd telling parents that “due to the large number of staff we have away or in isolation we have made the decision to move students to learning from home tomorrow [Friday].”

READ MORE:

* Wellington principals prepare for Omicron's complexities as cases in schools climb

* Covid-19: Hamilton schools alternate in-person class days as case numbers rise and teachers isolate

* 'Real challenge' to manage staff numbers as more schools report Covid-19 cases

* Covid-19: Government ‘negligent’ over school ventilation as Omicron arrives



“The school has already collapsed classes and rearranged timetables to keep students at school but unfortunately we have now reached a point where this is no longer feasible.”

Ladd said she hoped they could return to face-to-face teaching on March 14.

Waikato Principals Association president Lesley Lomas said staff absences were affecting schools across the region.

“Some teachers are at home because they’ve got Covid, they are a close contact or have children they’re caring for,” she said.

“I think it’ll come in waves, it’ll be like that with the children.”

She said that at her school the staff timetable had been rearranged as staffing was “the priority at the moment”, but admitted the juggling meant other work was being left by the wayside.

“They won’t have as much time for prep,” she said.

“We just need to cover the teachers.”

Fiona Goodall/Stuff PPTA president Melanie Webber said the Covid Omicron wave, and subsequent staff absences, was making teaching ‘highly stressful and unsustainable’

Lomas also said she had spoken to “a lot of parents who are ill”.

“We’ve got some situations where the whole family is sick.”

According to the New Zealand Post Primary Teachers' Association president Melanie Webber, Covid-related absences are “putting immense pressure on schools generally and teachers in particular”.

She said many schools were trying to work around the problems by finishing the days earlier, rostering some students for home learning and moving some teaching online.

“However, many schools are trying to run a normal classroom-based timetable as well as cater for students online,” she said.

“Teachers are increasingly being asked to give up their non-contact time to relieve for absent colleagues and many are expected to provide online lessons for students and check in regularly with absent students, in addition to their classroom, preparation and marking work.

“Teachers are feeling hugely pressured and stressed as they try to do the best for their students – whether they’re at school or at home – which is ten times harder and more time-consuming than having all students either at school or at home.”

Webber said the addition of having to ensure students wear masks, make sure classrooms are well ventilated and dealing with “the general stress of being in a pandemic” was creating a situation that was “highly stressful and unsustainable”.

“Teachers want to do the best for their students but many are telling me they are already feeling as exhausted and stressed as they do at the end of the year – and they’ve only been back at school for five or six weeks.”