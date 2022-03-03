Anti-Government protest group led by Destiny Church pastor billed $24k by council

Derek Tait has led several protest marches in Christchurch since last year.

An anti-Government protest group in Christchurch owe more than $24,000 for costs incurred during protests.

The Christchurch City Council has sent two invoices to The Freedoms and Rights Coalition, calling attention to local leader and Destiny Church pastor Derek Tait.

Tait said on Thursday he had not seen either bill.

The group has held several protests since November, which often start in Cranmer Square and involve thousands of people marching through central city streets.

The Freedoms and Rights Coalition was first sent a $14,117.47 invoice in early January for costs incurred during three protests in November and early December.

Last month, another invoice demanding $10,579.89 was sent to the group for another three protests held in January and December.

The council said it intended to send a third invoice to cover the costs of recent marches.

The invoices covered traffic management costs incurred by the council as a result of the protest marches, a council spokeswoman said.

Tait said he had not seen either bill.

“I haven’t seen anything," he said.

Asked if he would find out why the invoices were not making their way to him, Tait said he would not.

“I’m not sorting anything out, I don't have to,” he said.

He said he was “not worried” about the matter ending up in court.

Jane Davis, the council’s infrastructure planning and regulatory services manager, said in January the authority had reached out to Tait to ask him urgently to meet with the council, but did not get a response.

Residents around Cranmer Sqe have said they were fed up with the protests.

Police and council staff met in mid-January to figure out how to stop the squarebeing used for protests and Destiny Church services. Following the meeting, they would not comment on what actions, if any, they were considering.