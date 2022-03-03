Traffic delays on State Highway 29 between Hamilton and Tauranga

The driver of a truck is uninjured after their vehicle rolled on State Highway 29,

Motorists should be prepared for significant delays on State Highway 29 between Hamilton and Tauranga, police say.

Police said a truck and trailer unit has rolled and is causing significant travel delays.

The incident happened west of Te Poi, around 5.40pm.

The driver is uninjured, but there would be traffic delays for some hours for commuters travelling west on SH29, a police statement said.

A heavy-duty crane is removing the unit and traffic management is in place.