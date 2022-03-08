Worries for Wellington's homeless population after Parliament protest

A Stuff photographer/visual journalist shares his video footage of what it was like to cover the protests on Wednesday, March 2.

Agencies who work with vulnerable Wellington populations are worried those people may get more sick and be less safe in the wake of the Parliament protest.

Those known to be in emergency accommodation and some homeless people and rough sleepers were drawn into the the 23-day-long occupation outside the Beehive by the promise of free cooked meals at makeshift kitchens along with shelter in tents and free clothing, advocates say.

But more than any material comforts, the drawcard was a sense of community, welcome, belonging and purpose.

Many protesters were able to choose to return to their homes either during or at the end of the occupation, while others travelled to different areas to attempt to set up new protest sites. But not everybody had that luxury, said Salvation Army assistant territorial secretary for mission Lieutenant Colonel Lynette Hutson.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A person sleeps on a bench on the Wellington waterfront on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Protesters disperse after major police operation ends Parliament occupation

* Occupation latest: Three protesters in hospital with Covid, sewage down city drains

* Police spat at during ongoing Parliament protest, couple gets married on site



“There’s a group of people who are re-grouping around the place ... [They’re] a bit lost, they don’t feel like they are belonging,” she said.

While it has not been quantified how many protesters at Parliament were from homeless or rough sleeping populations, both the Wellington City Mission and DCM Wellington confirmed they had recognised a small number of people the organisations worked with as attending it.

Hutson said those people were a minority, and their being drawn in was likely rooted in their exclusion from society, and the protest making them feel a part of something bigger than themselves.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Agencies which work with vulnerable populations are concerned about increased health risk for those people.

While the protest was ongoing, central city streets were “volatile”, and vulnerable populations had nowhere to feel safe or to retreat to, she said.

It was an easy and lazy assumption to blame the chaos at the protest on those who were doing life hard, Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge said. “They inadvertently got into something they [maybe] didn’t fully understand, circumstances outside their control.”

While the Salvation Army says the people it works with generally have low rates of vaccination and high incidence of high or complex needs including mental health issues, DCM Wellington says it’s noticed good buy-in to its vaccination and booster encouragement for the people it works with.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge says a sense of belonging may have drawn some vulnerable populations into the protest.

Hutson was concerned that while anti-mandate protesters may have drawn vulnerable populations in to bolster numbers, they were more likely to become sick by their having attended the protest. Many already experienced underlying health conditions, and did not have the ability to self-isolate.

“Some [who attended] will experience some significant negative outcomes,” said DCM Wellington director Stephen Turnock, who added the organisation was concerned the small vulnerable population which attended would be seen as a “large participant”.

Classist commentary of protesters contributed to negative stereotypes of vulnerable populations, Turnock said, and it was important society had a “collective look in the mirror” to help those who had been systematically disenfranchised.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Parliament protest has brought into focus the impacts of the housing crisis.

Emergency housing was “bursting at the seams”, he said, and the protest shone a light on the impacts of the housing crisis on one of society’s most marginalised populations.

“[This highlights] the importance of creating housing and connecting people back into the community to uplift them. We need to provide opportunities to support their mana,” Turnock said.