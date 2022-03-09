'Nuisance' street project in Henderson cost Auckland ratepayers and taxpayers $1.3m

Panuku is facing a backlash from Henderson locals about a trial to make the town centre safer.

A council-led project aimed at making a West Auckland suburb safer, which led to community backlash, cost ratepayers and taxpayers more than $1.3 million.

The Henderson Streets for People trial was launched in May and included a traffic flow plan, which redirected traffic to Alderman Drive, artwork at the intersection of Great North Rd, Railside Ave and Ratanui St, a trial of bus-only lanes, and “safe shared paths” for people on bikes and scooters.

The trial was opposed by many locals and business owners, with two protests and an online petition of more than 5000 signatures.

Ted Scott/Supplied The Auckland Council-led Henderson Streets for People trial was widely opposed by residents and business owners.

At the time, residents labelled the trial a “nuisance” and said the changes had caused traffic “chaos”.

New figures released under the Official Information Act from the council's land management company, Panuku, which oversaw the trial, showed the trial cost $1.38 million.

Of that, $243,086 was spent on the design, monitoring and evaluation of the project, $182,402 was for project design and management, $59,409 was spent on communication and engagement, and $895,397 was paid for the construction – and removal – of the project.

By August, Panuku said the trial had been “completed” with most elements either removed or adapted, apart from the road surface artwork which remains.

Rob Norcross of Norcross Fishing World on Railside Ave, who was opposed to the trial at the time, said he “staggered” by the amount spent on the project.

DANIELLE CLENT/Stuff Rob Norcross of Norcross Fishing World on Railside Ave said the trial cost him a lot of revenue. (File photo)

“Myself and many other businesses lost a lot of revenue due to that trial – our business was down about 50 per cent during that time, on top of recovering from Covid lockdowns.

“We’re dismayed and staggered at the budget blowout of this trial,” Norcross said.

A spokeswoman for Panuku said the Henderson street project had been part of a nationwide series of projects instigated by Waka Kotahi – New Zealand Transport Agency.

The spokeswoman said Waka Kotahi committed to fund 90 per cent of the project, with the aim of making it faster and easier to test ways to transition streets to safer and more liveable spaces.

The remainder of funding was covered by Panuku through the Unlock Henderson programme budget, she said.

“The project was designed to trial quick, lower-cost improvements to create more vibrant, people-friendly spaces in neighbourhoods.

DANIELLE CLENT/Stuff During the trial, planter boxes were placed on the road. (File photo)

“The costs were higher than initially expected due to a range of factors, and the project wasn’t immune from challenges posed by Covid-19, including rising costs, shortages of materials and challenges in securing contractors.”

Valuable insight and data about vehicle numbers and road capacity had been given by the trial, the spokeswoman said.

“While we appreciate the response to the trial has been mixed, it has helped shape change already, particularly in regard to speed calming measures in the town centre which are safer.”