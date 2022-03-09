Ukrainian wife can come to NZ ... but too dangerous to begin journey

New Zealand-based Ukrainian Alex is thankful his wife has been granted permission to travel from Ukraine to New Zealand, but says it’s too dangerous for her to begin her journey.

Olena’s bags and documents are packed, but it’s too dangerous to begin her journey to her new home in New Zealand.

The Ukrainian woman lives in a small village in the war-torn country of Ukraine, more than 17,000km from her New Zealand-based Ukrainian husband Alex, who works as a stable hand on a Southland farm.

The couple, who have chosen not to share their surnames to protect their families, have been apart for 2.5 years and desperately want to reunite.

Olena was due to follow Alex to New Zealand in 2020, but her working visa was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, following a plea to Immigration New Zealand after Russia invaded Ukraine, she has now been granted permission to travel to New Zealand despite the border closure.

“They said yes, she can come to New Zealand,” a thankful Alex said.

First though, his wife has to get out of Ukraine, with the first part of her journey the hardest.

She has to take a road trip of about 120km, from her village to a town called Lysychans'k, where she then plans to catch a train to a bordering country before getting an air ticket to New Zealand

With shooting taking place in areas around Lysychans'k, she has not yet committed to making the road trip.

“It’s very dangerous for her to get there,” Alex said.

Petrol is scarce and taxi drivers, even if they have fuel, are unwilling to make the trip, he says.

For now, his wife is staying with her parents in their village and they are “pretty safe”, having not heard fighting for more than a week.

“At the moment we wait to see what happens,” Alex said.

He hopes negotiations between Russia and Ukraine resume and a safe corridor is opened for her and others to travel along.

Alex said none of his family or friends had been injured during the conflict.

But his wife was devastated by what was happening, and they needed to reunite.

“We are family, we should be staying together, we are married 14 years ... for two and a half years we don’t see each other, it’s very hard for us,” he said.

“We will be safe [in Southland]. It’s a nice quiet place, no war, no shooting.”

Being in New Zealand, separated from loved ones and friends in his homeland, he felt a wave of emotions, mostly anger and fear.

“Not much crying any more, just getting more angry ... angry about Putin, about invading our country. He is killing our people, destroying our country for no reason. I don’t understand why he did that, the bastard.”