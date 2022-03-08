Canterbury DHB recorded a deficit of $177m, but made $28m "savings"

The new Christchurch Hospital Hagley is the South Island’s largest hospital building. (First published August 2020)

The country’s second-largest health board has recorded a deficit of $177m, up slightly from $176m in the previous year.

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) had budgeted for a deficit of $145m with a target of reaching a surplus of $920,000 in 2024/25.

The annual report for 2020/21 says unbudgeted items included $20m on Holidays Act compliance and a one-off land sale loss of $3m.

With the abolition of all district health boards and transition to centralised health authories scheduled for July 2022, the CDHB report will be its last.

Canterbury health board has vacancies for 120 nurses, 60 allied health professionals and 40 doctors.

Board chairman John Hansen said it was a successful year of delivering quality care, despite continuing challenges fuelled by uncertainty.

He said the DHB’s “accelerating our future” programme launched in July 2020 with the aim of bringing the DHB back on track towards financial sustainability had saved it $28m.

“The focus of accelerating our future has been on improving services and improving the return on our investment in health, targeting those who are most in need of support, reducing duplication and delivering services more efficiently,” he said.

CDHB chairman John Hansen said the DHB made a saving of $28m in the last financial year.

Some “efficiencies” implemented, as a result of feedback from staff, include digital GP letters, phasing out fax machines, virtual appointments for people in aged residential care and bringing some outsourced services back in-house.

The report says the Board received a “letter of comfort” in October 2021 from the Ministers of Health and Finance which said the Government was committed to Canterbury DHB’s financial viability by providing equity support where necessary.

Peter Bramley, Canterbury DHB Chief Executive, at the launch of the Canterbury National Bowel Screening Programme.

Chief executive Peter Bramley said the highlight of the financial year was opening the new Christchurch Hospital building Waipapa which was 180 per cent of building code. The redevelopment of the Hillmorton Hospital campus, Te Huarahi Hou, would be a key focus for the coming year.

He said the National Bowel Screening Programme, which was launched in Canterbury in late 2020, had picked up cancer in 45 people during this financial year, providing a much greater chance of a better outcome because screening found their cancer early enough to be treated successfully.