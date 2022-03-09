Employees being challenged over $1m gift from ailing boss want to appeal court decision

Two recipients of a $1 million gift from generous businessman Warner Mauger want to appeal a High Court judgement that details claims of forgery and taking advantage of Mauger when he had dementia.

Warner Mauger, who died in November 2020 at the age of 86, and is the father of Christchurch businessman and mayoral candidate Phil Mauger, gifted $550,000 and $485,000 to Simon Tucker and Louise Hermansson respectively, in January 2019.

Tucker was employed as general manager of Mauger’s business Rookwood Holdings from 2009 to about 2020, and Hermansson was its office administrator from 2011 to 2019.

In May 2020, Warner Mauger, through his litigation guardian and daughter Penelope Cron, began proceedings to get the gifts back, claiming they were “unconscionable”.

Cron’s appointment as litigation guardian lapsed after Mauger’s death.

In the latest round of the court battle, Warner Mauger’s children, Penelope Cron, 53, and her brothers Phil Mauger, 63, Tim Mauger, 60, and Stephen Mauger, 58, applied to be substituted for their late father to carry on the case.

Tucker and Hermansson opposed the substitution and sought to strike out the proceeding.

Hermansson argued, through her lawyers, that Cron’s successful application for an order appointing her Warner Mauger’s litigation guardian in May 2020 was an abuse of process and therefore undermined the substitution application.

In a judgement released late last year, Associate Judge Ken Johnston allowed the substitution and threw out the strike out applications. He found no abuse of process.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Mayoral candidate Phil Mauger is involved in a court battle about gifts of over $1 million his father, Warner Mauger, gave to two former employees. (File photo)

In a statement on Tuesday, Hermansson’s lawyer said she strongly denied any wrongdoing of the kind alleged and had applied for leave to appeal Judge Johnston’s decision.

“Mrs Hermansson was a trusted, loyal and much loved employee over many years who did everything for Mr and Mrs Mauger without ever having expected Mr Mauger to do what he did. Mr Mauger initiated the gift(s) after taking independent legal advice and after his own solicitor secured a medical certificate as to Mr Mauger’s fitness of mind,” the statement said.

Tucker’s solicitor, in another statement on Tuesday, said Warner Mauger chose to make a gift to Tucker after discussions with his long-term trusted business associates.

“Mr Mauger wished not to include his children, was adamant that they were not to be made aware of the gift, and under legal advice believed he took the appropriate steps to ensure the gifts would be upheld if they were ever challenged, fearing that may happen.”

Both his long-standing solicitor and a close family friend/trustee had confirmed their clear understanding of why Mr Mauger made the gift, the statement said.

“Mr Mauger was confirmed by his doctor to have mental capacity at the time of the gift, additionally the ASB bank, who distributed the gift, followed bank policy and ensured Mr Mauger understood what he was doing.”

Both statements alleged the court action instigated by Cron was done without her father's knowledge or permission and was an affront to Mauger's wishes.

The Maugers were approached for comment but referred Stuff to their lawyer who referred Stuff back to the Maugers.

Associate Judge Johnston outlined the background to the case in his decision, detailing Warner Mauger’s deteriorating mental condition from 2017 to a diagnosis of early Alzheimer’s and Vascular Dementia in October 2018.

By then he was also behaving inappropriately prompting his doctor to consider a committal to a psychiatric ward.

Judge Johnston said Hermansson was asked to arrange a medical appointment designed to show Mauger was mentally fit to make the gifts.

Hermansson attended the appointment on January 7, 2019, and, according to the attending doctor, was “active” in the consultation and told him the certificate was for a donation to buy an ambulance. He issued the certificate “on this basis”, the judge said.

Warner Mauger donated $225,000 to St John in October 2018 to buy an ambulance, and donated $1.4m between 2011 and 2018. He never made non-charitable cash gifts.

A date for hearing the substantive case has yet to be set.