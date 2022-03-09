Skateboarding length of the country to fight human trafficking

John Ao is riding his longboard the length of the country to raise money to fight human trafficking. He took off from Bluff on March 4.

Raising money to fight human trafficking, John Ao​ is skateboarding the length of the country.

Ao, 22, left Bluff for Cape Reinga on March 4, skating goofy-footed atop his 36-inch longboard.

He had planned to take off on Wednesday, but decided to get ahead of some wet weather and in three days he had made it from Stirling Point to Dunedin.

Ao is Vietnamese-American and the funds raised will go to the Catalyst Foundation, which works to prevent human trafficking in Vietnam.

The cause was close to his heart, because human trafficking particularly affected people in poor remote areas, he said, like Phan Thiet where his birth family lived.

He is not looking to break any records, so is happy to accept the occasional lift up a steep hill form motorists.

Ao was a distance runner, and though he had been skating about 60 to 65 kilometres a day so far, it was not all smooth rolling; he took a wrong turn near Kennington, just outside Invercargill, and went two kilometres the wrong before hitting a gravel road.

Ao is also collating a “Hitchhikers Guide to NZ”, by recording people’s answer to the question: what is one thing you want to do before you die?

So far, people have told him they want to travel the world or marry their fiancee.

Ao only started skateboarding 11 months ago. He had been backpacking around New Zealand since the borders closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, two years ago.

He lived in Mangawhai with a Scottish professional skater and became inspired.