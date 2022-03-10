Police watchdog facing 'material risk' after 64 per cent rise in complaints

A report by the Independent Police Conduct Authority into bullying and culture issues within police was published last year. (Video first published March 2021).

Police’s independent watchdog is facing “material risk” in its ability to deliver its core functions amid a 64 per cent rise in complaints over three years, meaning a new plan to promote its services to vulnerable communities remains on hold.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority expects the number of complaints will continue to increase, after recording 4257 complaints for the 2020/2021 year, up from 2592 in 2017/2018.

Across the 23-day occupation at Parliament, the authority received more than 1750 complaints alone relating to police conduct.

In a meeting with the Ministry of Justice last October, the authority reported the increasing demand was causing capacity restraints and impacting its ability to deliver its core functions in a timely manner.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Reasons for the rise in complaints to the Independent Police Conduct include an increasing number of police officers, better accessibility to the service, and increased public scrutiny of police due to movements such as Black Lives Matter. (File photo).

For the year ending June 2021, the authority achieved only 50 per cent of its non-financial performance measures. All of those not met were related to timeliness.

“We consider that IPCA will not be able to improve its performance to a point where it is consistently able to meet timeliness targets under current conditions,” the ministry was told.

The authority's chairman Judge Colin Doherty said the outcome was disappointing.

“With this huge increase in complaints, it was just impossible. We just didn't have the capacity to do it, and the staff, they're very highly trained and competent and really dedicated to what we do here, we're very disappointed,” he said.

The authority also reported “significant” staff turnover and a struggle in recruiting and retaining appropriately skilled staff. It saw a 50 per cent turnover in investigation staff over six months last year, and turnover in its Case Resolution team exceeded this.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Authority chairman Judge Colin Doherty says he is disappointed the authority failed to meet 50 per cent of its performance measures last year.

The high turnover was attributed to being unable to compete financially in the market for appropriately skilled candidates. It suggested pressure on staff due to high caseloads may also be a factor.

The resourcing constraints meant the authority had been unable to undertake its planned strategy of increasing engagement and accessibility to Māori, Pasifika, and other underserved communities disproportionately affected by the justice system.

“We suspect there are parts of New Zealand society that actually probably don't have a clue who we are, the young people of South Auckland for example, where there is a predominance of Māori and Pasifika ... we would like to be able to connect with them,” Judge Doherty said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff IPCA received more than 1750 complaints against police relating to the Parliament occupation.

“We've made it clear we want to do it, we think we need to do it. But we're currently constrained by resourcing from doing it.”

A key focus of the work is to increase levels of trust and confidence within communities with the lowest confidence in police, and those who have the least understanding of the authority’s independent function within the justice system.

“We anticipate this will help us to identify resolution responses and strategies that we may not have otherwise considered, thereby fostering not only a level of community involvement in the activities of the authority which is not currently present, but ultimately greater trust and confidence in police,” the authority said in its annual report.

Manukau Urban Māori Authority chairman Bernie O’Donnell said the work was “extremely important” in gaining trust in those communities.

Those trusted voices needed to be familiar with the communities, to ensure they understand the authority's work and trust the decisions they make, he said, and part of that was ensuring those voices came from the communities they were working with.

Local Democracy Reporting Manukau Urban Māori Authority chairman Bernie O’Donnell says the IPCA engaging with Māori and Pasifika communities is extremely important.

Engaging further with Māori, Pasifika and vulnerable communities shouldn’t be a budgetary or resource issue, O’Donnell said.

“It should be what I call a business as usual issue. That it's non-negotiable. And if it’s as important as it sounds and as they say it is, then it shouldn't be a budgetary issue at all. They have to look for other areas where they can cut costs to make sure what they promise to do will happen,” he said.

The issues facing the authority have been ongoing for some time. Concerns about increasing demand date back to 2015. In 2016, it said allegations of excessive force by police were not being independently investigated due to financial pressures.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Justice Minister Kris Faafoi acknowledges the challenges facing the IPCA, which Cabinet agreed in 2020 to provide an additional $3.8 million in funding over four years.

In 2019, then Justice Minister Andrew Little provided a one-off $400,000 payment, after being told of the authority’s "worsening volume pressure position and corresponding deterioration of performance".

In a report to Parliament in February 2020, the authority said it didn't have sufficient resources to manage increased demand.

In a statement, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi acknowledged the increase in demand and said in Budget 2020, Cabinet agreed to provide $3.8 million in additional funding over four years to the authority.

“The IPCA is considering what other measures are available to further manage the increasing volume of complaints it is experiencing,” he said.

Judge Doherty said he had received support from Faafoi to make a further bid for additional funding in this year’s Budget.

Faafoi said the authority had implemented many recommendations from an independent review of its functions in 2020 by consultants MartinJenkins.

The review found the authority does its core role of acting as an independent investigative and oversight body for complaints about police conduct well.

It found four reasons for the increase in complaints; the rising number of police officers; improved accessibility to making complaints online; correcting an unintended previous failure of police to notify the IPCA of all complaints made directly to them; and the rise of movements such as Black Lives Matter increasing public scrutiny of police.