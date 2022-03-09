University's Pipitea campus to reopen earlier than planned, following weeks of Parliament occupation

Anti-Covid mandate protesters were cleared from Parliament grounds in Wellington by NZ police. (Video first published on March 2, 2022)

Thousands of Victoria University students will be able to return to Pipitea campus earlier than planned, though face-to-face lectures will have to wait.

The Pipitea Campus has been closed for weeks after protesters occupied the Old Government Buildings car park, Bunny St and the bus station, with their campervans, tents and cars.

The campus is home to more than 8,500 law and business students – most of whose classes were diverted online due to the closure.

Staff and PhD students will be allowed limited access to the campus from Thursday, and all other students from Monday, March 21.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Teams faced a significant clean-up in the law school grounds on Friday in Wellington, as protesters left rubbish, graffiti and human waste on site.

But students won’t return to in-person lectures before mid-trimester break on April 11 – the original date set for reopening.

In a statement, acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Jennifer Windsor said the decision was made for consistency.

“ Teaching and learning will continue to take place online or on our Kelburn campus until the mid-trimester break, as it has done for the first part of the trimester.”

Stuff All Victoria University students can return to campus from March 21 – but not to in-person lectures.

Windsor said the university would reassess when in-person lectures could resume at Pipitea during the mid-trimester break.

The occupation had been a “stressful time” for staff, students and the university community.

“We look forward to returning to our campus and resuming our options,” Windsor said.

The University’s incident controller, Simon Johnson, said students would be able to access all other facilities on the Pipitea campus – such as the library and the health services – from March 21.

The decision about when face-to-face lectures would continue also depended on the state of the Omicron outbreak.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Campers occupied Wellington’s law school, closing its campus for weeks.

Teams of contractors had cleared up the trashed grounds over the past several days.

Protesters left rubbish, graffiti, and a makeshift long-drop that contractors had to clear out, Johnson said.

They also caused some superficial damage to the buildings, including a broken window at Old Government Buildings, damage to the entrance of Rutherford House and a roller door on the ground floor of that building.

He said the university was "extremely disappointed” in the way the grounds were left.

Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association president Ralph Zambrano agreed, saying parts of the lawn were “completely destroyed”.

“It was very sad to see that's what happened to our campus.”

He was relieved the campus could reopen for students earlier than planned, though the association was slightly disappointed face-to-face lectures couldn’t happen earlier, as he knew some students were optimistic that would happen.