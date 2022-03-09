A litre of 91 costs between $2.69 and $3.08 in Christchurch

The man behind the Gisborne iwi trust didn't realise it was the lowest price in the country, according to Gaspy, and said it was about providing a service to the community.

As petrol prices continue to climb, the cost of a litre of 91 can vary by almost 40 cents.

Fuel prices hit a record high at the weekend, with many gas stations advertising both 91 and 95 for more than $3 a litre.

According to petrol price app Gaspy at 3pm on Wednesday the cheapest 91 in Christchurch was $2.69, at NPD in Woolston as well as Waitomo on Fitzgerald Ave, Cranford St and Ferry Rd. The most expensive was $3.10 at Z in Bryndwr.

The app works out the varying prices by having users report a station's prices, which often change throughout the day.

The cause of the fuel price increase is the war in Ukraine, the Omicron outbreak and import costs.

Terry Collins, a principal advisor at the AA, said motorists should expect to pay at least $3 per litre for a while to come.

“Obviously nobody appreciates it. The prices have been sudden, they have been steep and they hurt,” he said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff As petrol prices have reached a record high, the cost of fuel differs across Christchurch.

“Unfortunately, I still think it's got an upward trajectory, depending on how quickly they can resolve the conflict, it may settle down towards the end of the year, but even then many of the pundits are predicting around $100 a barrel, which is still close to $3 a litre.

“I think we've got these kind of prices for a while.”

The variation in the price of petrol is possible in a competitive marketplace like Christchurch, which has 97 fuel stations, compared to Rangiora in North Canterbury which has eight, he said.

According to Stats NZ, the average price for 1 litre of 91 octane petrol was $2.45 in the December 2021 quarter, up from $2.00 in the March 2021 quarter. Since December, the driver of a fairly average car, a 2008 Toyota Corolla who commuted 10 kilometres each way to work, would be paying at least $4 more a week.

If the price of 91 hit $3.50, they’d be paying about $9 a week more, from $16.41 in December to $23.45.

Grant Rabbidge, owner of Canterbury’s Torlesse Travel which has a fleet of around 80 vehicles, said fuel has increased by more than 100 per cent in the past year.

“That's a massive increase,” he said.

“We're finding that if we quote for a job, if it gets too expensive then people just don't travel.”

The firm has been forced to discontinue its private Darfield to Christchurch school bus service due to a fall in passenger numbers and the rising fuel prices.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The cost of petrol could remain high throughout this year says Terry Collins of the AA.

“We've had to cancel that, due to the impact of Covid and the increasing fuel costs and compliance costs.

“For us to sustain it and even to break even we would need to double the numbers and double the charge. We made the very difficult decision to cancel that service.”

The bus service will cease at the end of term one, he said.

“For everyone in our industry it's not just the fuel. The oil we put in our vehicles, every single part that we need to replace, they have all gone up,” said Rabbidge.

“There are certain things that you can do within your business to try and do it smarter but when you have got increases coming so thick and fast it's pretty near impossible to mitigate that.”

Jon Duffy, the chief executive of Consumer NZ, said he was really concerned about the rising cost of living, and fuel costs were one of four main pillars making this up.

“There’s people on fixed incomes and in hardship who are really dreading the onset of winter, with petrol prices where they’re at and power prices tipped to be high again," he said.

“We have some real issues here.”

Duffy said early this year, the Government introduced measures requiring fuel companies to provide more information to the Commerce Commission about the makeup of their pricing.

But, he said the effects of this new requirement may not be known until about July or August – as the commission needed to complete an analysis of the information.