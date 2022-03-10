Bone from duck species the size of a turkey discovered by Otago researchers

An artist’s sketch of what a Catriona shelduck would have looked like.

A large bone discovered by researchers in Otago is believed to be from a new species of duck the size of a turkey.

Found in an eroding creek bank at St Bathans in January, the bone was determined to be from a large duck at least 70cm tall that weighed two kilograms.

Named Catriona’s shelduck, after lead University of Otago researcher Doctor Nick Rawlence’s late mother, the species would have looked similar to today’s Paradise shelduck - only bigger.

Rawlence said the large duck was most likely a land grazer that either evolved into another duck species or was made extinct during the ice age.

It’s hoped more information about how the duck lived will be known once further investigation of the bones was completed, he said.

Following the finding, the bones were sent to Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa where they were carefully cleaned and strengthened.

They were then compared to the museum’s extensive collection of duck species.

Otago University/Supplied These bones are thought to be from a previously unidentified large duck.

Rawlence said it had been exciting to discover the new species and said his mother would have been “chuffed” that he had chosen to name the duck after her.

“My mum inspired my love of natural history. I grew up in Nelson and Golden Bay surrounded by caves full of moa bones. Mum loved hearing stories of my outdoor adventures, wanting full reports on what had been found – she would have been excited by this discovery.”

Working collaboratively at St Bathans for more than 20 years, researchers from the Otago University, Te Papa Tongarewa, and Massey University have been uncovering a number of animals that lived millions of years ago.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Seventeen endangered whio/blue duck are to be released in Arthur's Pass National Park as efforts to save the species continue. (Video first published in March 2021)

Fauna in the area is estimated to be between 15-19 million years old with Rawlence saying discoveries in the area opened a window into a “Miocene wonderland” that researchers knew little about until recently.

While duck bones were the most common bird bones found at St Bathans, with seven species previously named, the tūpuna of today’s kiwi and tuatara, and other exotic species related to flamingos and crocodiles, have also been found.

All of them once lived in or around a gigantic palaeo-lake named Lake Manuherikia.

Otago University/Supplied Researchers searching for bones in St Bathans.

Alan Tennyson, Te Papa’s curator of vertebrates, said it was “one of the richest faunas of fossil ducks in the world”.

“Catriona’s shelduck is the largest of all the ducks discovered here.”

He believes that the duck probably died out because of the dramatic tectonic and climatic changes which later affected the area and eventually caused the disappearance of the lake.

It was also possible the duck evolved into a modern species and its descendants are still with us, he said.

“The discovery further underscores the global importance of St Bathans fossils for understanding the evolution of ducks and their relatives,” he said.