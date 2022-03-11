South Auckland tornado rebuild delayed by looting, vandalism

Drone footage shows the damage caused by the tornado in Papatoetoe.

Vandals have been dumping rubbish and pillaging homes damaged in the south Auckland tornado, leaving property owners frustrated as they attempt to rebuild.

Many of the houses wrecked when a twister tore through Papatoetoe​ in June​ are still surrounded by scaffolding. Some have partially repaired roofs, while others don’t look much different from the day the storm hit.

This is especially obvious at one end of Fitzroy St​ where there are still empty houses with boarded-up windows, and two two-storey blocks of flats that have been stripped bare.

While there are fences surrounding the block, neighbours told Stuff they had seen people sneaking in, partying and sometimes dumping rubbish.

“One day I saw a random ute pull up and the guy just left a bunch of tyres,” a woman across the street from the flats said.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff Ten months on, two blocks of units destroyed in the 2021 tornado still look much the same as they did the day after the twister.

The pile of between 20 and 25 tyres was still there this week, and Amandeep Bath Singh​, who owns a number of the units, said it had been a nearly year-long headache of frustrations and delays.

“We’ve had issues of people just taking things that were there,” she said.

People had snuck in and stolen everything from heat pumps to bathroom taps, she said.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff A pile of tyres has been dumped at these Papatoetoe flats.

“There’s not really much we can do about it,” she said.

“We can’t just sit outside all day and keep an eye on it.”

She said she was waiting on approval for the rebuild to come through from Auckland Council, with many aspects held up by delays in processing insurance claims, as well as Covid-19 lockdowns.

Not far away on Hayward Rd​, Scott Booker​ said he, too, had seen rubbish and tyres dumped on nearby properties.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Rui Peng, co-founder of Critical – a south Auckland start-up company that recycles waste plastic into usable, practical items – is crowdfunding to keep the business afloat after its building was damaged by the tornado.

Throughout the rebuild of his family home, which lost its roof and many of its windows, people had been filling up his builder’s skips in the middle of the night.

“It wasn’t just a bit, they were filling it up to the top,” he said.

They, too, had been hit by delays and only finished the rebuild in January.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The tornado caused millions in damage to houses and businesses when it struck in June. (File photo)

A lot of the windows and roofing accessories had to be shipped in from overseas, and had been held up by the long delays at ports caused by Covid-19.

Across Puhinui Rd​, Evan Reece​ and his mother had to live without power for months following the tornado because of an argument with their insurance company.

As for Singh, she said she just had to ride out the delays as there wasn’t much that could be done.

“It might just be easier to sell it off than face the stress of rebuilding.”

The freak tornado left 63 homes unhabitable and one person dead.

In its last update in August, the Insurance Council called it New Zealand’s costliest tornado.

At the time insurance companies had paid out $32 million​ in claims - $24 million​ was paid just to residential customers.