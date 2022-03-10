Boulder Bank arsonist found not guilty via reason of insanity

The man, who has name suppression, was deemed insane at the time of the fire.

The man accused of burning down a 19th century bach on Nelson’s Boulder Bank has been found not guilty due to being insane at the time of the incident.

Appearing via audiovisual link at Nelson District Court on Monday, the man was charged with intentional damage by fire, relating to a November 3 incident which saw the historic bach go up in flames.

The man, who has name suppression, was also appearing on charges relating to a number of incidents in August and September 2021. These included assault, threatening to kill, wilful damage and committing an indecent act.

Judge Jo Rielly said evidence provided to the court demonstrated the man was insane at the time of the incidents.

Mental health reports showed he suffered from schizophrenia and delusions, and possibly had an autism spectrum disorder, she said.

On each charge, Rielly found him not guilty by reason of insanity.

Pending further reports into his mental condition, the man was remanded in custody until his next appearance on April 4.