Beep the plucky penguin survives suspected barracuda attack

A plucky penguin with plenty of attitude is back waddling around his mates after he survived a suspected barracuda attack.

Found with a large wound across his belly at Penguin Place on the Otago Peninsula, Beep needed several surgeries at The Wildlife Hospital in Dunedin.

But the tough two-year old hoiho penguin seemed to take it all in his stride and was soon bossing other patients around before he was released two weeks later.

Staff at the hospital were delighted to see Beep again, having hand reared the cheeky lad in 2019 in partnership with the Department of Conservation, the Yellow-eyed Penguin Trust and the Penguin Place Conservation Reserve.

One of the first two chicks to be hand-reared at the hospital, Beep and his brother Peep were successfully fostered back to a nest in the wild in what was considered a pioneering conservation management tool.

With chicks suffering between 80 and 90 per cent mortality rate if left in the wild, hand-rearing has become an important step in ensuring their survival.

The Wildlife Hospital/Stuff Beep the yellow-eyed penguin has recovered after suffering a suspected barracuda bite.

Wildlife Hospital trust manager Jordana Whyte said at this time of year they typically receive many injured Hoiho, with 12 patched up in the last month alone.

Unique to New Zealand, between 4000 and 5000 yellow-eyed penguins are found in the south-east of the South Island and on Banks Peninsula, Stewart Island/Rakiura and its outliers, the Auckland Islands and Campbell Island.

Hoiho are often brought to the hospital with bites to their feet from predators, but Beep’s injury was more severe, with a long gash that required stitching.

Whyte believed the bite could have been caused by a barracuda.

She said that, unusually, they have also been treating blue penguins for injuries from attacks.

The Wildlife Hospital/Stuff Beep was hand-reared as a chick.

“It could mean there are more penguins or there are more predators, or it could also be related to food sources.”

Whyte said staff fell in love with Beep when he was a chick, and she was thrilled to see he had survived two years in the wild.

She said she was always impressed when penguins escaped shark and barracuda bites, but helping treat Beep had been special.

“He’s quite a tough character.”