Homicide victim revealed to be seasonal worker

Detective Sergeant Mark Kaveney, centre, is part of the team investigating the homicide of a 56-year-old man at an Eden's Rd, Hope fruit orchard.

The 56-year-old man whose death is being investigated as a homicide was working at a Hope orchard.

Police attended Eden's Road Fruit orchard at 7.30am on Wednesday after the man’s body was found on the property.

Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony McCoy said the man was a seasonal worker who was a New Zealander. He was not from the Nelson region.

McCoy said police could not reveal how or when he had died. They were tracking the man's movements from Monday, as he had attended work then.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Specialist Search Team members are part of investigation team.

The orchard owners did not wish to comment at this stage.

Enquiries were under way to establish exactly what occurred and to identify those responsible, and police wanted to speak with anyone who might have information about the incident or those involved.

Anyone with information which could assist Police in their investigation should call 105 and refer to case number 220309/6803, or could share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.