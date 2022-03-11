Person dies at property where suspected anti-mandate protesters are camping

Police, ambulance and Fire and Emergency NZ staff rushed onto the Peka Peka property where people have set up camp.

A person has died at a private property where a large group of people, understood to be protesters from the Parliament occupation, are staying.

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ, and Wellington Free Ambulance were at the Kāpiti Coast property on Peka Peka Rd shortly before 10am.

A police spokeswoman confirmed police attended a sudden death on the road and said there was nothing to suggest anything suspicious had taken place.

A person from the site told Stuff someone had died, but declined to comment further.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Fire and Emergency NZ staff put on PPE clothing before entering the property.

Emergency services staff were seen running on to the property, where campers were performing CPR on a person.

A police car, three fire engines, an ambulance, and another Wellington Free Ambulance vehicle were at the scene. Fire and Emergency staff were seen putting on PPE clothing before entering the property.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said staff were assisting ambulance staff with a medical event.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff A sign saying “Freedom! No mandates” is positioned at the entrance to the property.

Neighbours declined to be named due to previous hostile experiences with the property owner and the group, but said the group had slowly begun arriving and setting up camp shortly after police cleared the occupation at Parliament on March 2.

A “Freedom! No mandates” sign had been erected at the entrance to the property at the end of last year, they said.

About 10 tents, 13 vehicles, several gazebos, and at least 24 people are on site.

Two neighbours raised concerns about the sanitation of the campsite, given they believed there was only one toilet. Properties in the area operate on a septic tank system.

Stuff Emergency services arrived at the campsite shortly before 10am on Friday.

On Thursday, Kāpiti Coast mayor K Gurunathan said the council was aware of the campsite but said it was on private property and not breaching any bylaws. The council had been working closely with Ōtaki police, he said.

The council’s environmental standards manager Jacquie Muir confirmed it had received one notification about the gathering.

Prior to the incident on Friday morning, a police spokeswoman said there had been no reports of any incidents in relation to the campsite that would require police attendance.

STUFF Anti-Covid mandate protesters were cleared from Parliament grounds in Wellington by NZ police. (Video first published on March 2, 2022)

Last week, locals rushed to protect Wainuiomata Marae in the Lower Hutt suburb after video footage on social media suggested Parliament protesters planned to camp at the site.

The protesters occupied other areas around the Wellington region after being evicted from Parliament, including at Shelly Bay which is the location of a separate ongoing occupation, and on Wellington’s South Coast at Ōwhiro Bay.

A group camping at Catchpool Valley Campsite in Remutaka Forest Park has since left, the Department of Conservation confirmed on Thursday. DOC closed the site to the public after the arrival of the group.

“The team is currently cleaning the site and will assess when to reopen the site when that’s complete,” a spokesperson said.