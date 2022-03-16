Mystery illegal dirt track digger fined by council

This illegal dirt track was dug through Nelson residents’ properties without their consent three weeks ago.

A fine and abatement notice has been issued to the mystery person who bulldozed an illegal dirt track through Nelson residents’ properties.

After three weeks, residents were frustrated as they waited for answers from Nelson City Council and police following a track being dug through the backs of their properties.

On Wednesday, the council said their investigation into the matter had been completed.

In a statement, attributed to NCC group manager environmental management Clare Barton, a $300 fine had been issued to the person responsible for digging the track under section 9 of the Resource Management Act, and they had been issued an abatement notice to cease all earthworks that were in breach of the Nelson Resource Management Plan.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF/Nelson Mail The illegal dirt track bisects multiple Nelson properties.

Barton said the council’s responsibility was to investigate breaches of the Resource Management Act 1991 and local bylaws. This had now been concluded.

There was also the potential for civil and/or criminal action in this matter, which was the responsibility of the landowner and police.

On February 18, Stuff received reports of a man on a yellow excavator digging a track through people’s properties between Jenner Rd and the Railway Reserve pathway.

The excavator driver told Stuff he was clearing a path for the Nelson City Council to reach a tree that had been cut down. When residents asked the man his name and told him he was on private land, he would not reply, but said he would leave.

Three weeks later, one of the landowners, who did not want to be named, said the bottom of her property was still a mess, and she didn’t know what to do.

She had been in touch with the council who told her it was investigating and knew who the person responsible was.

The council told her it would be talking to Waka Kotahi to see if they could get any remuneration for the residents, but she had not heard any more.

She said while the lack of rain in recent weeks mean that the track is drier than it was, it still didn’t look very stable.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF A man on a yellow excavator was seen digging the illegal track on February 18.

For her and her partner to replant the area it would need to be levelled, and a digger would need to be brought in.

“I feel like moving.”

The resident said she had also spoken to police on the day they saw the man excavating their property.

However, no-one had contacted them.

Another resident said he had heard nothing from Nelson City Council or the police following the track being dug.

“No follow-ups, no cops, no nothing.”

The resident said his partner was now scared to leave their house when he was not around, and wouldn’t allow their children to play outside.