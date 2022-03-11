Former Defence Force chief Air Marshal David Crooks dies aged 90

Former Chief of Defence Staff (now Chief of Defence Force) Air Marshal David Crooks CB OBE died in Wellington on Wednesday, aged 90.

Crooks was born in Rangiora, North Canterbury, and joined the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) in 1951. After qualifying as a pilot he held a variety of operational and training postings and senior roles in the Air Force and the broader Defence Force until his appointment as Deputy Chief of Air Staff in 1980.

He went on to become Chief of Air Staff in 1983, and became Chief of Defence Staff in 1986, before retiring in late 1987. Crooks was made a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB) in 1985 for distinguished services to the RNZAF.

In retirement Crooks was active in many voluntary organisations, including serving on the board of the Air Force Museum Trust.

Singing a hymn at an Anzac dawn service were, from left, Mike Begelman, Laurie Penney and Air Marshall David Crooks.

Chief of Defence Force, Air Marshal Kevin Short, said he was saddened to hear of the passing ofCrooks.

“As a young officer in the RNZAF when Air Marshal Crooks was first Chief of Air Staff and then Chief of the Defence Staff, I did come across him and found him to be a wonderful speaker and intelligent leader who understood the importance of air power. I offer my condolences to the family and friends of Air Marshal Crooks,” he said.

Chief of Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Andrew Clark, said that during Crooks’ long service he had played an important part in the Air Force’s history.

“This year the Air Force celebrates its 85th anniversary. When Air Marshal Crooks joined the organisation was still young, and over the next 37 years he made a significant contribution to its evolution and development, through times of both conflict and peace.

“He was one of those who led the way and set an example to all, as a wise and highly respected airman and leader,” he said.

“On behalf of everyone in the Air Force, I extend my deepest sympathies to Air Marshal Crooks’ family.”

The military funeral for Crooks on Wednesday March 16 will be live-streamed by Harbour City Funerals.