Tramper's foot fail prompts rescue chopper callout

Naomi Strain broke two bones in her leg while tramping in the Richmond Ranges.

It was meant to be a tramp to get away for some time in the bush, but it ended with a helicopter ride to hospital.

Nelson woman, Naomi Strain, had done everything right to prepare for the three-day tramp in Mount Richmond Forest Park, including packing a survival blanket and duct tape.

A friend had asked her: “Why the duct tape?” as it went into her bag, but Strain said: “If you break something, duct tape works”.

She didn’t know that duct tape wouldn’t help to fix her foot that ended up “sideways”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Naomi Strain broke two bones in her leg while tramping in the Richmond Ranges. Strain, who is now recovering at home, used a survival blanket to attract the attention of the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

On a fine day before the accident, Strain set off from Nelson, walking from Hackett Reserve to Starveall Hut for a night, then carrying on to Slaty Hut the next day.

Returning from Slaty Hut back to Starveall Hut – she didn’t reach her destination.

Her foot got caught in tree roots and before she knew it, she was on the ground with her pack beside her and a foot that wouldn't stay straight.

“My foot was literally just flopping around at the end of my leg – basically just being held on by my skin.”

She said there was no pain at all, she just decided: “Okay, we have a puzzle to fix. I was real calm.”

When attempts to pop her foot into its correct position failed, she reached for the duct tape and wrapped it around her foot and leg.

“I tried to stand and it didn’t give it any support.”

supplied/Nelson Mail Strain attempted to fix her foot that was “flopping around” with duct tape but even that didn’t anchor the foot.

Her plans gradually changed from getting to Slaty Hut to sleep it off, to reaching a clearing so the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter could find her below the treetops.

But her foot wouldn’t even allow her to slide to the clearing below.

After about 20 minutes of trying to fix the “little puzzle” of her foot, she contacted emergency services and was told a helicopter would be just 30 minutes away.

Sitting in the shade, she pulled out her extra clothing, donning her beanie, gloves and extra jackets, while also pulling out the bright poncho and survival blanket to attract the chopper pilot’s attention.

supplied/Nelson Mail Strain was heading back to Slaty Hut from Starveall Hut when she took a fall that left her needing the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter.

“I didn’t realise I would need it to signal the helicopter”, she said, but she knew that waving the silver blanket around when she heard the helicopter blades thwacking in the distance would help the crew spot her.

As the helicopter came into sight, a tramper was also following in Strain’s footsteps. She said he was the first person she had seen in 36 hours.

A medic was dropped in, and he piggybacked Strain to the winch with the help of the tramper, she said.

“They dropped me at the hospital and ED took over from there. Turns out that I broke both fibula and tibia and displaced the lot. So basically pulled my foot off.”

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crewman Carl Babe said “nobody would have got out with that injury, she needed our help”.

And she did everything right, he said.

She made the call early, and made herself visible by waving something bright to attract our attention once we were in the area, he said.

He wanted to remind trampers the importance of setting off their beacons, which helped accurately locate a patient’s position and reduced “the need to fly around searching”.