A man was shot in the leg in Napier and treated at a local medical centre for his injury, police say.

A man has been shot in the leg in a Napier suburb.

Police received reports of gunshots in the Geddis Avenue area shortly after 4pm on Monday, a police spokeswoman said.

“Officers attended, and located a man with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg. He was being treated for his injury at a local medical centre.”

Police remained in the area for several hours on Monday night, and were working to establish how the man came to be shot, she said.