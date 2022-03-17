Family still seeking justice feature in new documentary on death of Kiwi-born woman on Thailand's 'Death Island'

There has been no justice for the family of a Wellington-born woman who was one of several young tourists to die on a Thai island, her father says, and the 23-year-old’s death is now featured in a three-part documentary.

In January 2015, Christina Annesley was found dead in her beach hut on the remote island of Koh Tao, where she had travelled from Britain two weeks earlier.

Her death was one of a numerous suspicious or mysterious deaths of tourists on the island – including six young Brits between 2012 and 2016 – leading it to be dubbed "Death Island".

Supplied Christina Annesley died on Koh Tao two weeks after arriving from Britain.

A newly released Sky Crime documentary, Death on The Beach, has examined the deaths, focussing on Christina, and featuring her father, Boyne Annesley.

READ MORE:

* Family of Kiwi-born 'Death Island' victim suspect foul play and Thai police corruption

* Belgian tourist Elise Dallemange's death on Thai 'murder island' no suicide, her mum says

* Lawyers appeal against death sentences over murder of British tourists in Thailand

* Former Wellington woman found dead in Thailand



Annesley said Christina was born in Wainuiomata, in Lower Hutt, where he previously lived for more than 20 years, before the family moved to Britain.

He hopes the documentary and the “really frustrating” experience he and other grieving families had while dealing with the Thai authorities, would deter other travellers from visiting the island.

“All we can hope to do at this stage is to make people aware of it,” he said.

Filming the documentary had been draining he said, but his anger as a father and fight for justice for his daughter, had kept him going.

Thai police told Annesley Christina’s death was attributed to a combination of alcohol and prescribed medication, which she had been taking for a lung infection.

Her body was left in a temple for days before an autopsy was carried out, and once her body arrived back in the United Kingdom, the coroner was unable to determine a cause of death and wouldn’t accept the Thai results.

Supplied Christina Annesley was born in Lower Hutt, but spent most of her life living in Britain.

Annesley said her body was “not in a good state because of incompetence or deliberate mishandling” and her family suspects her death was suspicious.

Four months before her death, British tourists Hannah Witheridge, 23, and David Miller, 24, were murdered on the same island in September 2014. The high profile case lead to international criticism of Thailand’s police and justice system, by media, human rights groups, and legal experts.

Annesley said Christina, who wanted to be a journalist, was “inquisitive” and began asking questions about the murders, something other tourists told her was dangerous.

“That's the reason we think she was killed,” he said.

Taylor Weidman/Getty Images Win Zaw Htun (middle) and Zaw Lin (left) were sentenced to death for the murder of David Miller and Hannah Witheridge on Koh Tao in September 2014.

In January 2014, 25-year-old Nick Pearson was found dead in the sea below a cliff while visiting the island. Thai authorities claimed he was drunk and fell, but his family believes he was murdered.

A British coroner determined there was not enough evidence to conclude how he died.

Two years earlier in 2012, British backpacker Ben Harrington also died on the island.

Thai authorities said his motorbike crashed into a power pylon, but a British coroner later concluded there was insufficient evidence to say it had been an accident, “but clearly it was a collision of some form”.

His mother told the BBC the full circumstances of his death were never revealed and in 2017 she set up a petition calling on the UK Government to investigate 95 deaths on the island.

Luke Miller was found dead at the bottom of a pool on the island in January 2016.

A British coroner later ruled there was no evidence he was murdered.

In 2017, Britain's Independent newspaper warned tourists to avoid the island and claimed it was in the "iron grip of a mafia family", who controlled the police.