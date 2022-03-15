Test results 'inconclusive' for spray reportedly used on police at protest

Three police were hospitalised after being sprayed with an unknown substance at the Wellington occupation, police say. (File photo)

Three weeks after police officers at the Wellington occupation were reportedly sprayed with an unknown liquid by protesters, swabs taken have returned inconclusive results.

Police said three officers required medical attention after being sprayed with an unknown “stinging substance” on Tuesday, February 22 while being confronted by protesters wielding large wooden planks.

Wellington District Commander Corrie Parnell said on Tuesday results from the analysis of this material had been returned as “inconclusive”.

Parnell said two separate labs had analysed material from the glo-vests worn by staff, with the tests showing no positive results for any form of chemical substance that could have caused the burning sensation.

READ MORE:

* Police yet to reveal what officers were sprayed with during clash with protesters

* Parliament occupation leaders blame 'plants' for escalating violence

* Police respond 'affirmatively' as occupation grows more aggressive

* Screams as car driven at police advancing on occupation crowd

* Watch: The car and the clashes - morning of volatility and arrests on the streets around Parliament



GLENN MCCONNELL/STUFF Police and protesters violently clashed during a chaotic morning on Molesworth Street in Wellington on Wednesday (some of the language may be offensive).

“At the scene, all members were heavily washed down with a water and baking soda solution which likely washed away any evidence or form of a chemical substance. Police acknowledge there were a variety of liquid substances present, including OC [pepper] spray, at the time a substance was thrown at police.”

Police would Police yet to reveal what officers were sprayed with during clash with protesters

* Parliament occupation leaders blame 'plants' for escalating violence

* Police respond 'affirmatively' as occupation grows more aggressive

* Screams as car driven at police advancing on occupation crowd

* Watch: The car and the clashes - morning of volatility and arrests on the streets around Parliament

">continue to investigate this incident and other possible criminal behaviour related to the protest, he said.

Protesters at the time cast doubt about reports of officers being sprayed with a "stinging substance” and put videos on social media purporting to show police being affected by their own pepper spray use.

Pepper spray was widely used on the March 2 police operation to clear the camp.

University of Canterbury toxicology professor Ian Shaw said the use of the baking soda solution to wash down officers had likely contributed to the lack of results.

Supplied Toxicology professor at the University of Canterbury, Ian Shaw, says the inconclusive results were not unexpected considering the basic solution used to wash officers down.

“If the clothing had been washed ... then it might just wash the whole lot off and you’ll never find it.”

He explained the typical process involved looking for a stain or particularly affected part of clothing, then using a solvent to extract some of the material from it to carry out analytical methods.

This analysis would usually take a couple of days, he said, adding it was likely police had done their “due diligence” and looked very carefully at the results before conclusively deciding they hadn't found anything.

Asked if it might have been pepper spray as the protesters suggested, he was doubtful, saying the symptoms were “very definite” and finding a molecule wouldn't be particularly difficult though it may have been washed off.

Shaw was also doubtful about whether the substance was some type of acid, but without more information couldn't definitively rule either option out.

The risk of long term health implications for the officers involved in the incident were “very very low”, he said.