Student party that attracted 300 was 'unauthorised', says student association

Ilam residents say they’ve had enough after another big student party on Ilam fields on Saturday night.

A massive student party that angered residents in the Christchurch suburb of Ilam, and was reportedly in breach of Covid-19 restrictions, was “unauthorised”, the University of Canterbury Students' Association (UCSA) says.

UCSA president Pierce Crowley said the party, that attracted around 300 people, was not organised by the association or the University of Canterbury (UC).

The party was held on Ilam Fields on Saturday and reportedly lasted about four hours. Residents said beer bottles and rubbish were “scattered throughout the field” afterwards.

“Some students went to the party, but we don’t know who the organiser of the party was,” said Crowley.

He encouraged students not to attend the unauthorised events on campus during the pandemic “in the interest of their own safety”.

“The party on Saturday night, from my knowledge, was in breach of Covid-19 gatherings rules.”

Under red traffic light settings, events are limited to 100 people, so long as everyone is vaccinated.

“We put out information to ensure students are aware of the risks. It becomes a police matter if those rules are broken,” he said.

Supplied/Stuff Two police cars on the Ilam Fields on Sunday morning.

UC executive director of people, culture and campus Paul O’Flaherty said the university was concerned about the negative impact unauthorised gatherings had on the community.

“We understand the need for young people to gather and settle into life away from home, which is especially difficult during a pandemic.

“But events that become unsafe for students and impact negatively on UC’s neighbours are not acceptable,” he said.

He said the university had increased security and was working with police to prevent unauthorised gatherings on Ilam Fields.

Supplied/Stuff Rubbish scattered throughout the Ilam Fields after a massive student party on Saturday night.

On Sunday, police cordoned off the Ilam Fields after receiving a report in the early morning that a person had been sexually assaulted.

Just the weekend before, hundreds of students attended a toga party at the same spot.

Over that weekend, a university security officer was assaulted by a young person “who did not appear to be a UC student”, a UC spokesperson said earlier.

UC Security attended both unauthorised gatherings and requested police attendance.