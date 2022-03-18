Kiwi trio won't play music by Russian composer because of war in Ukraine

NZ Chamber Soloists from left, Katherine Austin, James Tennant and Lara Hall are a Kiwi trio who have dropped a Shostakovich piece from an upcoming concert.

A Kiwi trio has dropped a piece by a Russian composer from the programme of an upcoming Christchurch chamber music concert because of the war in Ukraine.

Waikato-based group NZ Music Soloists was to have played a piano trio by Dmitri​ Shostakovich at central Christchurch concert venue The Piano in June. The piece was described in the original programme notes as “rarely heard”.

The concert’s organisers, Christopher’s Classics, have emailed subscribers to tell them of the programme change.

“Given Russia’s ongoing invasion of the Ukraine, the NZ Chamber Soloists do not wish to present a programme that celebrates Russia as a superpower,” the email said.

The piece of music by Russian composer Dimitri Shostakovich was described as "rarely heard".

The musicians will instead play a piano trio in F-sharp minor by another 20th century Soviet composer, Arno Babadjanian, who was Armenian.

The concert was originally titled “Super Power Music” but is now called “Serious Delights”.

“Basically they have switched the Shostakovich for the Babadjanian and retitled the programme,” the email said.

The long-standing trio comprises pianist Katherine Austin, cellist James Tennant, and violinist Lara Hall. All three are music lecturers at the Waikato University’s Conservatorium of Music.

The flood of refugees fleeing invading Russian forces is at levels not seen in Europe since World War II.

Shostakovich is considered one of the 20th century’s leading European classical composers. He lived under the Soviet era and Joseph’s Stalin’s regime, and died in 1975.

Christchurch classical music fan and concertgoer Maurice Ward said the move was sad, and “a very shallow response to an awful situation”.

“Putin is a warmonger, the invasion of Ukraine is terrible. But all Russians aren’t to blame, and Russian musicians aren’t to blame. It’s really nonsense.

“I am sure they (the trio) have the best intentions, but they need to dig a little deeper.”

Ward, who regularly attends Christopher’s Classics concerts, said Shostakovich used his music to stand up to the Soviet state.

The chamber music concert is planned for The Piano in central Christchurch.

“Shostakovich gave so much in his work to challenge the system. Which of us would have the courage to stand up and fight a totalitarian government that was sending people to slave labour camps and executing people?”

Tony Ryan, a Christchurch composer, conductor and reviewer, said music by Russian composers should still be performed, and to stop doing so was a form of censorship and cancel culture.

“Their music is not less important because Putin has decided to invade Ukraine.”

Ryan said Shostakovich’s music expressed the “horror and terror” of living under the Soviet regime.

Composer and conductor Tony Ryan says music by Russian composers should still be played.

“His music expresses his experience of oppression. He was condemned for the musical expression by Stalin.

“That music seems all the more relevant when you consider what is happening now. In some ways it is more important than ever because it engages and sympathises with victims.”

Ryan said the situation was different from where concerts by Russian musicians overseas had been cancelled after refusing to condemn Putin’s actions.

Members of the trio did not reply to a request for comment.

The trio’s manager, Sally-Ann Coates, said they made the change because the theme of the concert had been superpowers.

Protesters march through Christchurch in opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

“It was representing China and Russia, that was the main issue. With the title of it, we were not wanting to glorify Russia as a superpower in the current situation,” she said.

“We felt that would be so inappropriate., so we reworked the whole programme.”

“We’ve got nothing against Shostakovich – and it’s a wonderful piece.”

Coates said the trio would not rule out playing music by Russian composers at future concerts.