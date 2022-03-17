Desperate Kiwi Ukranians say lack of urgency on special visas could cost lives

There is no sign the siege will finish soon.

They stay on their farm faced with only two choices, knowing that both could end their lives.

It’s no man’s land, under a hostile Russian occupation in Kherson where starvation and desperation meet in the eyes of those who are unable to leave.

Should they escape and risk being shot like their friends in Kyiv, or do they wait for a green corridor where they could face the same fate?

It’s a situation where every minute, hour and day could be the bridge between life and death which is why Alina Sellars wants the New Zealand Government to move at a faster pace.

READ MORE:

* 'We have been ignored': Non-visa waiver families react to border announcement

* Return of working holidaymakers will ease hospitality and horticulture labour woes, but 'too late' for harvest

* Terrified and trapped: Kiwi Ukrainians fear for parents' safety amid missile attacks



Supplied Alina Sellars, with parents Anatolii and Svatlana Hrab, who visited New Zealand from Ukraine in 2018.

As soon as the Government announced a special Ukraine temporary visa would be allowed for up to 4000 family members of Ukrainian-born Kiwis, Sellars registered online.

With parents Anatolii and Svatlana Hrab trapped and frightened and the chilling sounds of bombing growing louder, every moment has become critical.

But three days later she still hasn’t received an acknowledgement of the first step in the process, leaving her and other anxious New Zealand-based relatives fearful a lack of urgency could cost their loved ones their lives.

“There is nothing I can do,” Sellar said of her parents from her home in Invercargill.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) said if a visa was granted it could take up to three weeks.

They also confirmed Ukranian nationals approved for the visa will be exempt from vaccination and pre-departure testing requirements and will be eligible for publicly-funded healthcare while in New Zealand.

As of Thursday morning 66 expressions of interest had been received.

Sellar said the ongoing stress is affecting her work. She’s unable to concentrate and spends most waking moments planning how she will help her parents get out of “hellish” conditions they are living under.

Leaving their animals and their livelihood behind, the couple, who are in their mid-50’s, will have to undertake a dangerous journey to reach neighbouring Moldova.

At the moment they know they must stay where they are, after friends and their children were shot when they tried to flee the capital in a car.

While their friends survived their injuries, the shooting was a reminder of how unstable the situation is.

Sellar knows being turned back at a checkpoint by Russian soldiers is the best they can hope for if they’re stopped, but with daily reports of civilians being randomly shot, she doesn’t want them to take that risk.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows destroyed Russian helicopters on the tarmac at an airfield in Kherson, Ukraine on Wednesday.

But neither can they trust the promise of a green corridor at the end of March, or its guarantee of safety.

“They are stressed out [and] scared,” Sellar said.

While the couple have more food supplies than most, the staples have been depleted and Sellar’s father tries to deliver anything he can to starving villagers.

As soon as Sellar gets the visa she will fly to Moldova to wait for her parents, but she worries that could be weeks away.

“You can’t leave people living in limbo like this.”

An hour east in Nova Kakhovka, Victoria Ului’s parents and her brother are slowly being assimilated into Russia and fear Putin intends to carve off southern Ukraine permanently.

A letter headed with a Russian Federation emblem was delivered to their apartment, asking for volunteers to form a police patrol to stop looting and riots on the streets.

Food supplies remain low, and as battles continue nearby, mines have been planted just outside the city, as Russian soldiers continue to occupy the valuable region.

Strategically located on the Dnieper River, Nova Kakhovka supplies the Crimean Peninsula with 85 per cent of its water via a channel.

The channel, taking water from the Dnieper to arid areas of Ukraine’s Kerson region and the Crimea during the Soviet era, was cut off by the Ukraine after Russia annexed the peninsula in 2014.

Now the fresh water supply was restored by Russian forces when they overtook the city.

From Invercargill, Ului’s husband Cory said they had stopped watching the news because it was too distressing.

However, unlike Sellar, the Ului’s believe their parents have a safe route out via a bus service that will take them to Crimea, but getting them out of Russia may prove to be a complex process.

Mstyslav Chernov/AP A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine on Saturday.

And none of it can be planned until they get the go ahead from the Government.

“They need to speed it up.”

Eugene Bidney’s mother Liudmyla, 67, managed to flee Kyiv and get to Poland by car two days ago.

With the city encircled and Russian soldiers reigning bombs down on major buildings, Liudmyla endured much before she left.

Tired, distressed, and staying with an acquaintance of a friend, she is safe, but Bidney wants to bring her to his home in Pegasus, North Canterbury, as soon as possible.

Bidney’s grateful for special visas, but weary about what criteria might be applied and how long it could take to be granted.

“It’s still far from being certain.”

INZ border and visa operations general manager Nicola Hogg said a dedicated team was working as quickly as possible, and she expected most visas would be issued within three weeks of the applicants receiving an invitation to apply.

Hogg said they were expecting a surge in applications but expected to get back to people within three working days of receiving the initial sponsorship form.

She said there would be no income threshold for those applying, but applicants would have to meet health and character requirements.

Sponsors would be responsible for arranging and funding travel as well as accommodation and living costs.

Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi rejected criticism of the visas, saying the Government had implemented an “unprecedented scale of assistance”.