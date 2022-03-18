Who has more houses in Southland men or women?

Angela Strang at one of her rental properties in Invercargill.

A Southland-based property investor says a common barrier women face when it comes to owning property is having to take time off to give birth.

Property owner Angela Strang bought her first property in Timaru at age 24. She was devoted to be being retired by her 30s and aimed to establish a property portfolio to achieve that goal.

CoreLogic research shows property ownership rates between men and women in New Zealand are uneven.

When asked about what issues women faced when it came to property ownership, Strang said one of the reasons was related to having children.

“Because you’re going on maternity leave, so you’re actually missing out on pay for how many years you take off.

“You’re stalling you’re career basically,” she said.

Another issue Strang noticed from her experiences was that agents would not take her seriously as wanting to buy as a young woman.

“One agent did say to me, you go home and have a think about it ... and talk to your husband about it,” she said.

She said she had been looked at as a “tire-kicker” and would have to explain her whole history in property ownership to be taken seriously.

CoreLogic analysed 27,357 properties in Southland.

It found 24.5 per cent of women exclusively owned a portion of those properties; whereas it found 27.5 per cent men to own exclusively a portion of those properties.

Which meant data showed the first name of the owner (or owners) those properties had been classified as only male or female.

It found 21.1 per cent of sole females owned a portion of those properties, compared to sole male ownership being 23.1 per cent.

Property owned by a mix of female and male was found to be 49.8 per cent for the Southland region.

The report, which looked at property ownership in Australia as well as New Zealand, found that the most common type of ownership in both countries was shared ownership between men and women.

In New Zealand, shared ownership accounted for 56.8 per cent of the properties analysed, while in Australia it accounted for 43.9 per cent of the properties.

Strang has owned properties in Australia.

When asked about the sole ownership differences between Australia and New Zealand, she said she thought that was because there were more opportunities available in Australia.

“In Australia there is a lot more opportunity to grow your career and grow it fast,” she said.

Although the rate of sole female property ownership was higher in Australia at 24.1 per cent, the high rate of mixed-gender ownership in New Zealand meant that women in New Zealand had a greater share of partial ownership (77.1 per cent) than they did in Australia (70.1 per cent).

CoreLogic’s report also showed that in provincial areas, where economic activity often focused on traditionally male-dominated professionals, the property ownership gap was significantly wider than the national average.

In Southland the gap was 5.1 per cent.